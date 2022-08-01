Metronet Begins Construction of 100 Percent Fiber Optic Network in Colorado Springs

Metronet today announced that construction of its ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber optic network has officially begun in Colorado Springs. Metronet's fully funded $130 million investment in Colorado Springs will provide residents and businesses throughout the city with access to Metronet's future-proof fiber optic internet. Once the two-year construction process is complete, Colorado Springs will join the country's internet elite as a Gigabit City.

Construction has begun north of Dublin Blvd. and east of Union Blvd. which will expand rapidly throughout Colorado Springs with the first customers connected later this year. As construction continues throughout the city, customers may sign up for presale which will indicate their interest and prioritize service installation once available. Those interested in Metronet services may visit shop.metronet.com to be notified once their address is available for installation and to access presale.

"With construction of our 100 percent fiber optic network beginning in Colorado Springs, residents and businesses are one step closer to having access to ultra-high-speed internet in a time when access to faster and more reliable service is critical," said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. "Just more than one year after we began conversations with the city, we are proud to officially begin building the network that will bring multi-gigabit speeds, including 5GB, through XGS PON technology directly to the homes and businesses of the first city we will serve in the Centennial State, Colorado Springs."

Colorado Springs residents will soon begin seeing Metronet trucks throughout the area as pre-construction activities begins. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Colorado Springs area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit Metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet's growing list of "Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet" may visit cityleaders.metronetinc.com or contact Kathy Scheller, Metronet Director of Business Development, Government Affairs at Kathy.Scheller@metronet.com or at 812-760-9228.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of 5GB service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

Editor's Note: Media is invited to attend Metronet's start of construction event on August 2, 2022 at 10:00 am MST. Construction will be taking place near the corner of Meadow Ridge Drive and Moundsview Drive where a Metronet representative will be available for interview. Please notify Katie@RunSwitchPR.com if you are able to attend.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005243/en/