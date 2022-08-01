Tangoe Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Joel Jeselsohn to join Tangoe leadership team

Today, Tangoe, Inc., the leading technology expense and asset management solution for more than 20 years, announces the appointment of Joel Jeselsohn as Chief Financial Officer. As the head of finance and operations for Tangoe, Joel will report directly to James Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Tangoe, Inc.

Prior to joining Tangoe, Joel served as CFO of Reylar. He brings to Tangoe over 20 years of experience in finance for growing technology companies, driving strong and sustained contributions to revenue, profitability, and efficiency. His knowledge and experience in SaaS and partnering with senior leadership to transform visions into opportunities will be a tremendous value to Tangoe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joel to the Tangoe team," said James Parker, CEO, Tangoe. "He brings a wealth of knowledge in identifying and capitalizing on global opportunities. His depth of experience in early stage and high growth environments will be instrumental in helping Tangoe achieve its business goals."

"Tangoe's experience and differentiated solution make it uniquely positioned to capitalize on the market momentum and accelerate growth," said Jeselsohn. "I am very enthusiastic to join this team and be part of the company's future growth."

About Tangoe:

Tangoe is the leading technology expense and asset management solution. Tangoe seamlessly integrates with hundreds of providers globally to deliver the reporting and insights needed by enterprises of all sizes and scales. Fueled by an innovative automation framework and unified customer experience, Tangoe optimizes spend and resources across telecom, mobile, cloud, and IoT. For more information on the power of Tangoe and how it can transform your business, visit www.tangoe.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

