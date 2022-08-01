PowerSchool to Launch Connected Intelligence, First Fully Managed Data-as-a-Service Platform for K-12 Schools

School districts and education agencies now have a unified, global, fully managed, secure data platform, Powered by Snowflake, for all their data and data-related needs

PowerSchool PWSC, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced it has launched Connected Intelligence by PowerSchool®. Partnering with Snowflake via the Powered by Snowflake program, Connected Intelligence by PowerSchool is the first fully managed K-12 Education focused Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform. It provides school districts and education agencies with a unified, global, fully managed, and secure platform. With Connected Intelligence by PowerSchool, school districts retain sole ownership of the data and have the ability to collaborate with internal stakeholders and external partners efficiently and securely.

By unifying all data under one comprehensive platform, segregated by school district, with built-in, stringent data security and governance controls, educators and school district or state-wide leaders will be able to take advantage of many benefits, including the following:

Increase equitable opportunities for all students. Connecting data from early childhood to adulthood can help improve a wide variety of initiatives aimed at supporting student outcomes and can even be leveraged within post-secondary support and workforce development.

Spend fewer resources managing data access and storage. Instead, educators can spend their time actually using data thanks to machine learning and analytics that create alerts if a student is exhibiting warning signs (e.g., an increased chance of not graduating on time).

Store education data securely and in one place. Access to all data in one place empowers educators and stakeholders with key insights to improve student outcomes.

Expand access to all data, including historic, current, future and any third-party data sources. This includes labor and workforce development data and secure inter-agency data sharing and collaboration, such as with juvenile justice, foster care, and other social services agencies, which aims to position all students for life-long success and their communities for positive social and economic futures.

"Connected Intelligence by PowerSchool gives state departments of education and school systems the ability to transform the economic and social outlook of their communities by bringing all their data together and giving them unprecedented ease of access, unparalleled performance, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing their data is safely secured," said Shivani Stumpf, Group Vice President, New Solutions of PowerSchool. "This innovative, all-inclusive data ecosystem that we've developed, and built on Snowflake's Data Cloud, aims to help education leaders make the most effective and efficient use of data with greater agility, and to inform their investments so that they can focus on what matters most — improving student outcomes and preparing all learners for success."

Connected Intelligence by PowerSchool will also help school districts and education agencies realize the momentous goals of delivering personalized learning, meeting each student where they are, and providing contextually relevant information that will allow education leaders to take immediate action. For example, based on the unified data available within Connected Intelligence by PowerSchool, an educator can more clearly make curriculum recommendations that will support greater personalized learning for each student.

"From the ability to unify access to our data for research and ad-hoc analysis, to using predictive insights for preparing our students for the workforce, Connected Intelligence will revolutionize the way we use data for mission-critical initiatives to drive our students' success," said Hugh Gourgeon, President of Challenger Schools.

"With Snowflake and PowerSchool's partnership educators gain a powerful combination of capabilities that further enables data collaboration both internally across school districts and externally with third-party agencies, all while providing consistent security and governance," said Jeff Frazier, Head of Global Public Sector, Snowflake. "Through the Powered by Snowflake program, PowerSchool has not only scaled Unified Insights but also introduced new products like Connected Intelligence that empower school districts and education agencies to mobilize data to improve student outcomes."

