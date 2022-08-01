Technip Energies N.V. - Weekly Report Share Buyback - Week of July 25 to July 29, 2022

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies TE NL declares the following purchases of its own shares during the week of July 25 to July 29, 2022.
These transactions were carried out as part of a buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify Code of the Issuer (LEI Code)
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity Code of the Security
|
Total Daily Volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase prices of the shares (in €)
|
Market Identity Code
|
Technip Energies
|
724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|
2022-07-25
|
NL0014559478
|
29083
|
10,144503
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
29083
|
10,144503
|
For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares.
About Technip Energies
Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.
Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.
Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.
For further information: https://www.technipenergies.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005566/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
