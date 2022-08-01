IRI and NPD Complete Merger, Creating a Leading Global Technology, Analytics and Data Provider

Information Resources, Inc. ("IRI") and The NPD Group ("NPD") have completed their merger to create a leading global technology, analytics and data provider. The merger brings together colleagues across the globe to offer more than 7,000 clients a comprehensive, accurate view of consumer behavior and total retail purchasing and consumption trends across a broad range of industries. A unified name and brand for the combined company will be announced at a later date.

The combined company will empower brands and retailers to collaborate, better service their customers, respond to trends and leverage more powerful insights to drive growth. Together, IRI and NPD have deep sector knowledge, leading data assets and strategic retail relationships in more than 20 industries, including CPG, softlines, hardlines, beauty, technology, foodservice and food consumption. The company's unparalleled insight capabilities will be powered by the industry-leading technology and data visualization platform, Liquid Data.

"We are thrilled to merge our two great companies and create an even stronger organization together," said Kirk Perry, president and CEO. "Our combination sets a new standard, raising the bar for innovative technology, rich insights and data-driven advisory services across industries. As one company, our world-class team will offer a total store read and greater share of consumer wallets and stomachs. The possibilities for our clients, our people and our company are endless."

Tod Johnson, chairman of the board of directors, added, "Today marks an important milestone for our company and the industry. Our combined company is best-positioned to support our wide variety of retailer and manufacturer clients around the world with comprehensive and powerful insights to help them navigate the continually evolving consumer landscape. We look forward to realizing the immense value this combination stands to create for our clients, employees and partners."

H&F, a premier global private equity firm, is the majority investor in the combined company. Vestar Capital Partners ("Vestar") and New Mountain Capital ("NMC"), which were long-term investors in IRI, retain significant investments in the combined company.

The combined company's executive leadership team, as previously announced, will be led by president and CEO Kirk Perry, and include senior leaders from both IRI and NPD. The combined company's board of directors will be led by chairman Tod Johnson and include Kirk Perry, former NPD CEO Karyn Schoenbart, former IRI chairman Jeff Ansell and representatives from H&F, Vestar and NMC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005255/en/