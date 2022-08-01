A combined DRS GES and SES Government Solutions positions the organization as a leader in building, managing and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the US Government

SES and its wholly-owned subsidiary SES Government Solutions (SES GS) today announced the completion of the acquisition of DRS Global Enterprise Solutions (GES) from Leonardo DRS for $450 million after obtaining all the necessary regulatory approvals. The DRS GES business will be combined with SES GS to create a scaled solutions provider serving the multi-orbit satellite communications needs of the US Government and supporting missions anywhere on land, at sea, or in the air.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005477/en/

SES Completes $450 Million Acquisition of DRS Global Enterprise Solutions Doubling US Government Business (Photo: Business Wire)

With the combined businesses operating as SES Government Solutions, the new organization will comprise a cross-functional workforce with deep technical expertise and a proven ability to integrate and manage multi-orbit geostationary and medium earth orbit (MEO) services as well as multi-operator network solutions. In particular, SES GS will offer highly flexible second-generation MEO services – via SES's soon-to-be launched O3b mPOWER system – with a unique combination of low latency and high throughput per terminal for high-value missions, to an expanded government customer base. SES GS will also leverage essential tools and expertise in cybersecurity operations, customer support, governance and compliance. The combined business will continue to serve US Government customers under the direction of the SES GS Proxy Board of Directors.

The consolidation of DRS GES with SES GS is expected to unlock $25 million of annualized run-rate synergies, with government becoming SES's largest data business segment in terms of revenue.

The combined business will be led by David Fields, who assumes responsibilities on August 1, 2022 as appointed by the SES GS Proxy Board. Fields has over 30 years of experience in the satellite communications and information technology (IT) services industries, and joins SES GS from DRS GES. He succeeds Brigadier General Pete Hoene, USAF (Retired), who, after 11 years at the helm of SES GS and decades of dedicated service in the satellite communications arena, will take his retirement.

"I am extremely excited about the potential that this combination unleashes, reinforcing our commitment to provide best-in-class satellite network solutions to the US Department of Defense customers," said Brigadier General Billy Bingham, USAF (Retired), Chairman of the SES GS Proxy Board. "We are delighted to welcome Fields, who comes to SES GS with extensive knowledge and expertise in the satellite communications industry and a demonstrated record of achievement in the US Government sector. Well-respected by industry partners and customers, he has developed deep and trusted relationships with many US Government agencies, and we anticipate David to build on his success through his leadership of the combined business. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Pete Hoene, whose leadership has resulted in SES GS achieving outstanding growth rate of over 30% in just the last five years. We wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement."

"I am excited to join SES GS and honored to lead the combined team where we will be delivering best-in-class solutions and state-of-the-art multi-orbit satellite networking capabilities," said David Fields, President and CEO of SES GS. "SES GS will be significantly expanding its differentiated value proposition for the US Government, with a trusted multi-operator network integration and service management solutions. The breadth of our capabilities, now spanning both connectivity and integration, allows for building, managing and supporting the most advanced satellite networks solutions for our US Government customers."

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over ~8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges SESG. Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About SES Government Solutions

SES Government Solutions (SES GS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, and is exclusively focused on building, managing, and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the US Government. SES GS leverages a proven multi-operator network integration and management capability, an extensive global terrestrial network, as well as access to SES's multi-orbit satellite fleet. It also offers US Department of Defense customers the essential tools in cybersecurity for mission-critical operations, coupled with a proven track record in governance and compliance. SES GS operates under a proxy board, enabling it to support classified projects, and it has been present in the US Government satcom market for over four decades. Further information can be found at: www.ses-gs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005477/en/