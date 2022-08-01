TABASCO® Brand Launches Drippin' Hot Summer Collection

Brand's first-ever capsule collection drops just in time for the hottest month of the summer
Today, TABASCO® Brand drops a limited-edition line of summer grilling inspired fashions and accessories. Available to purchase exclusively on shop.tabasco.com for a limited time only, the nine-piece collection features vibrant summer essentials for upping your backyard BBQ style.
The Drippin' Hot Summer Collection by TABASCO(R) Brand features summer grilling inspired styles to keep you cool during the hottest month of summer. (Photo: Business Wire)
TABASCO® Sauce fans can quite literally have their sauce and wear it too with unique pieces like the Not Your Dad's Bucket Hat, which comes complete with a TABASCO® Sauce Mini bottle holster, so a splash of sauce is never far from reach. Other hot new items include a Hawaiian-style button down shirt, a pair of red slides perfect for slipping on poolside, tear and share temporary tattoos and a TABASCO® Brand 2022 Jersey.
"Our fans are passionate, and constantly share the creative ways they're using our products," said Kate Neuhaus, Director of Global Marketing Communications at McIlhenny Company, owner of TABASCO® Brand. "We know everyone recognizes us for our iconic bottle shape, but we wanted to surprise and excite our fans with a drop that's as creative and original as they are."
In addition to wearable items, fans can also purchase a woven picnic blanket, insulated cooler bag and beverage coozie, all designed for summer entertaining on the go. All orders over $100.00 will include a complimentary bottle of TABASCO® Brand BBQ Sauce, while supplies last. See offer details on shop.tabasco.com for more information.
From the sauce in your pantry to the clothes in your closet, TABASCO® Brand is making summer more exciting for those who are bold enough to join in on the fun.
About McIlhenny Company & TABASCO® Brand
From our home on Avery Island, Louisiana, McIlhenny Company produces TABASCO® Brand products, including the legendary TABASCO® Original Red Sauce. A household and restaurant staple around the world, TABASCO® Sauce is sold in more than 195 countries and territories and labeled in more than 36 languages and dialects. With more than 150 years of pepper expertise, our family-owned and operated company is constantly experimenting with new flavors and products to carry on our legacy of exciting the world's most popular food and drinks. Our core range of pepper sauces includes TABASCO® Original Red Sauce, TABASCO® Jalapeño Sauce, TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce, TABASCO® Sweet & Spicy Sauce, TABASCO® Cayenne Garlic Sauce, TABASCO® Sriracha, TABASCO® Habanero Sauce, and TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce. To learn more about how we #LightThingsUp please visit us at www.tabasco.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and LinkedIn.
Editor Notes
Product names and prices are as follows:
- Backyard BBQ Blanket - $30.00
- Not Your Dad's Bucket Hat - $20.00
- Bottle Button-Down Shirt - $30.00
- TABASCO® Brand Tattoos - $1.50
- Sip & Sauce Beverage Coozie - $3.00
- Light Things Up™ Tee - $20.00
- Drippin' Hot Slides - $30.00
- The Hottest Cooler Bag - $40.00
- TABASCO® Brand 2022 Jersey - $40.00
