"Fountain of Youth" Discovered — Extended Longevity Demonstrates Breakthrough Technology

Extended Longevity, a Hawaii-based anti-aging company, announces age deceleration of 12 years and 9 years in two 42-year-old men using epigenome testing. One test subject has also regrown telomeres to 9,150 base pairs using the SpectraCell Telomere test. Thus, demonstrating that the aging process, as represented by biomarker tests, can be reversed in younger individuals. Test results are available for review at: https://www.extendedlongevity.com/lab-results

"Our test subject is a 43-year-old man who has demonstrated a 9-year epigenome age reduction and has regrown his telomeres to 9,150 base pairs, this is a remarkable achievement in the longevity sciences," said Steven M. Schorr, Founder and CEO. "To regrow the telomeres means the cells remain youthful and productive." Schorr continued, "This may indicate that maintaining youthfulness through the Extended Longevity Protocol can start earlier than originally anticipated. Truly, we have discovered a new, testable 'Fountain of Youth.' The sooner you begin the Protocol, the higher the likelihood you will maintain your youthful appearance."

The company is currently running medically supervised studies, with independent lab testing. Thus far, they have revealed that these formulations have regrown telomeres to lengths consistent with preteens, significantly lowered levels of inflammation, and rolled back epigenetic clocks by an astonishing 15 years.

Additionally, The Company has launched a crowdfunding offering on Wefunder, with perks that reward the investor with sets of the Extended Longevity Protocol. You can learn about our offering here: https://wefunder.com/extended.longevity.inc

CEO Steven Schorr is an entrepreneur and executive with 47 years of experience. He is a patented inventor and scientist dedicated to creating data-driven products for the health and wellness industry.

