The ONE Group Opens Virtual Locations of its Hit Dining Concepts, Kona Grill and Bao Yum, in Partnership with REEF Technology

As part of the new partnership, the leader in Vibe Dining is now offering fan-favorite menu items from each concept for delivery in Austin, Texas

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. ("The ONE Group" or the "Company") STKS is pleased to announce that starting today, residents and visitors of Austin, Texas can now enjoy delivery of select menu items from the Company's award-winning dining concepts, Kona Grill and Bao Yum, through a previously-announced partnership with REEF Kitchens – the largest operator of virtual restaurants, logistics, and proximity hubs in North America.

"This is the first time The ONE Group is partnering with a ghost kitchen concept like REEF, so we're excited to open in Austin to discover potential growth opportunities this partnership can unlock," said Emanuel "Manny" Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. "Customers can expect the same quality food they'd get in any of our restaurants, delivered to their doors quickly and efficiently. Our menus will be comprised of fan-favorite dishes like Kona Grill's variety of sushi offerings and the KG Cheeseburger and Bao Boxes from Bao Yum – we're looking forward to creating even more affinity for these brands in and around Austin," continued Hilario.

The partnership will enable The ONE Group to further expand and capture a new customer base, while bringing the flavors of Kona Grill and Bao Yum to the Austin community. Austin locals can order from Kona Grill and Bao Yum Monday through Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. CST via all major third-party delivery platforms, including DoorDash and Uber Eats. Users can right now enjoy $3 off any $21 purchase after 4:00 p.m. on Uber Eats and $3 off $20 all day on DoorDash.

"REEF's partnership with The ONE Group will allow us to serve up some of the most popular menu items from their fast-growing fine and casual dining brands to existing fans while introducing them to new guests," said Kenneth Rourke, President of REEF Kitchens. "We're really looking forward to expanding this collaboration and delivering the Kona Grill and Bao Yum experience to even more communities."

Select menu offerings available from Kona Grill include:

Soups & Salads - Miso Soup, Asian Salad

– Potstickers, Edamame Sushi – California Roll, Crab Crunch Roll, Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Picasso Roll, Las Vegas Roll, Philadelphia Roll, Spider Roll

Select menu offerings available from Bao Yum include:

Bao – Nashville Hot Fried Chicken, Japanese Pork Belly, Cheeseburger Bao, Hot Dog Bao, Shrimp Kung Pao, Curry Cauliflower, BBQ Short Ribs, Chicken Satay, Sausage and Cheese Roll, Cheesecake Raspberry, Mango Custard

This is the first of three locations. The ONE Group also plans to add menu selections from its fine dining STK Steakhouse concept to the virtual space in Austin later this year. To learn more about The ONE Group, visit www.togrp.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. STKS is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group's focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 22 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere. For more information about STK, please visit STKsteakhouse.com.

Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 24 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. For more information about Kona Grill, please visit KonaGrill.com.

Bao Yum offers whimsical twists on classic Asian street food in a high-energy, fast casual environment. The all-new grab-and-go concept features a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu "all about the bao" – both savory and sweet – plus soups, salads, sandwiches and an assortment of beverages. With Instagram-ready wall décor and ecologically-minded packaging, Bao Yum brings Vibe Dining to an entirely new level with an altogether frictionless dining experience. The Company currently operates a location in London. For more information about Bao Yum, please visit baoyum.com.

ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group's food and beverage hospitality services business develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating 13 venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

About REEF

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that bring the best goods, services, and experiences to the neighborhood. With a proximity ecosystem of over 8,000 locations and a team of over 15,000 people, REEF is the largest operator of mobility real estate and delivery-only kitchens in North America.

By bringing the world to your block, we're making the place you live, the place you love to be.

Additional information REEF can be found at reeftechnology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005503/en/