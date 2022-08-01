Kin Insurance Surpasses $70 Million in Gross Written Premium in Second Quarter, Increasing 204% Year-to-Date

Kin Continues to Grow While Making Further Progress Towards Financial Goals

Kin Insurance, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary operating results through the second quarter ended June 30, 2022:

Kin finished the second quarter of 2022 with $70.8 million in Gross Written Premium, bringing the year-to-date total to $125.0 million in Gross Written Premium.

Kin moved closer to break-even, decreasing Operating loss to $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Loss Ratio on the Kin Interinsurance Network (the "Carrier"), a reciprocal exchange managed by Kin Insurance, Inc., was 45.2% in the second quarter of 2022, a 23% improvement over the prior-year period.

Premium Renewal Rate on the Carrier increased to 108% in the second quarter of 2022, bringing the year-to-date Premium Renewal Rate to 105%.

"This quarter we achieved strong year-over-year growth, hitting our premium goals dead-on, while decreasing CAC and increasing revenue per customer. As a result, we're very close to achieving positive operating profit, which we expect will happen in the fourth quarter," said Sean Harper, Chief Executive Officer of Kin. "Our biggest priority is staying focused on economic and operational efficiency so we can gain ground during the current down market and accelerate even faster out of it. As a direct-to-consumer business, we have precise control over the amount of exposures we're generating, the type of customers that we're attracting, and the geographic concentration of the portfolio, which is important to our reinsurance partners."

Through the second quarter of 2022, Kin's adjusted loss ratio decreased to 51.5% from 67.3% in the prior-year period. Non-CAT adjusted loss ratio was 39.5% through the second quarter of 2022, and has decreased on an inception to date basis each of the last six quarters. "Our sophisticated approach to underwriting, pricing and marketing optimizations have helped us drive down loss ratio over time," said Angel Conlin, Chief Insurance Officer of Kin. "All of this is driven by our proprietary technology paired with our commitment to data science and actuarial discipline, which allows us to respond faster to market changes and better shape our portfolio and results."

Kin's premium renewal rate increased to 108% in the second quarter of 2022 from 102% in the first quarter. "As premiums rise across the industry, we've been able to take planned pricing actions without impacting our renewal rates, which is exactly what you'd expect from our direct-to-consumer model," added Harper. "Loss costs and reinsurance costs have increased throughout the country, which is driving an increase in premiums."

Harper will be speaking at several industry events in the second half of 2022, including:

William Blair Insurance & Banking Technology Conference, August 10-11, 2022, Virtual

KBW Insurance Conference, September 7-8, 2022, New York, NY

ITC Vegas, September 20-21, 2022, Las Vegas, NV

Connected Claims USA, November 2-4, 2022, Chicago, IL

About Kin

Kin is the home insurance company for every new normal. By leveraging proprietary technology, Kin delivers fully digital homeowners insurance with an elegant user experience, accurate pricing, and fast, high-quality claims service. Kin offers homeowners, landlord, condo, and mobile home insurance through the Kin Interinsurance Network (KIN), a reciprocal exchange owned by its customers who share in the underwriting profit. Because of its efficient technology and direct-to-consumer model, Kin provides affordable pricing without compromising coverage. To learn more, visit https://www.kin.com.

