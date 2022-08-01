Brownstein Group Launches Red Thread PR, An Independent Public Relations Specialty Agency Bringing an Integrated Mindset to Brands

Red Thread PR represents one of four specialty shops within Brownstein Group's evolving network of agencies

Brownstein Group today announces the launch of Red Thread PR, an independent public relations specialty agency. Under the leadership of Managing Director Laura Emanuel, Brownstein Group's existing PR services and capabilities will expand within this newly-established specialty shop, bringing an integrated, multi-channel approach to connect brands with media, customers, communities and industries.

Red Thread PR weaves meaningful stories across the paid-earned-shared-owned (PESO) model through deep expertise across a variety of communication capabilities. From corporate communications, to media and influencer relations, brand campaigns, upper and lower funnel marketing, partnerships, internal communications, social engagement and social impact, the agency's extensive public relations services are the red thread through its clients' marketing campaigns.

By strategizing and executing modern campaigns rooted in earned media but amplified across channels, Red Thread PR delivers sustained relevance and authenticity to build credibility, influence perceptions and behaviors, and develop meaningful connections for brands. This approach enables the agency to support its clients in both thought and action so they can endure cultural shifts and economic shocks amid the changes brands face today.

"After many years of growth, today we are reaffirming our expertise across a spectrum of communications specialties – strengthening our capabilities within PR and our ability to create connection throughout our clients' marketing campaigns," said Emanuel, now Managing Director of Red Thread PR. "To be the red thread requires a deep agency-client partnership, and having a seat at our clients' tables has resulted in award-winning PR campaigns and long-tenured client relationships. Our expertise across services, coupled with access to our clients' businesses, is the foundation of meaningful connections that move the needle for our clients and fuel their brands' longevity for years to come."

A 15 year veteran of Brownstein Group, Emanuel is shifting from Vice President to Managing Director to lead Red Thread PR as the agency seeks to further expand its growing, long-standing roster of clients across business and consumer sectors. Alongside Emanuel, the leadership team for Red Thread PR is rounded out by Nicole Gainer and Meagan Sloan, who – with a combined two-decade tenure with Brownstein Group – have been promoted to Associate Vice President.

With the launch of Red Thread PR, Brownstein Group is further expanding its network of specialized agencies, designed to flex together or securely stand apart, pending a client's needs. Its agency network includes:

- Brownstein: a legacy agency that builds unstoppable brands through strategic advertising and communications platforms

- Red Thread PR: PR agency specializing in brand connections and authentic storytelling across a PESO model

- Nucleus Digital: a virtual agency built for the virtual world – offering digital media, marketing automation and performance marketing services

- Studio215: a digital production content house designed for high frequency and volume needs

"Our values are rooted in being nimble and adaptable, and that requires constant change. This most recent change as a network of agencies means we can expand our expertise across marketing services – with the ability to work together as one Brownstein Group team, or operate independently to focus on one particular specialty. It's the best of both worlds," said Marc Brownstein, President & CEO of Brownstein Group. "What will never change is our pursuit of brand longevity as a shared purpose, leveraging our capabilities to create unstoppable brands. Our grit and drive to fuel our clients' businesses for the long haul will always unite us as one agency family."

About Brownstein Group

Brownstein Group is a network of independent marketing agencies based in Philadelphia, including Brownstein, Red Thread PR, Nucleus Digital and Studio215. With roots dating back to the Creative Revolution in 1964, our long-standing history as independent agencies has expanded across specialties including brand strategy, advertising, public relations, social media, and digital services. We build unstoppable brands by helping clients navigate the changing tides of culture and business with a focus on Brand Longevity™, and have worked with a range of companies including IKEA USA, Comcast Xfinity, DuPont™ Sorona®, TruGreen, The GIANT Company, ACI Worldwide, NJM Insurance Group, and Saint-Gobain North America.

About Red Thread PR

Red Thread PR is an independent public relations specialty agency based in Philadelphia. Bringing an integrated, multi-channel mindset to brands, Red Thread PR weaves meaningful stories across the PESO model, with expertise across corporate communications, media and influencer relations, partnerships, social media, internal communications, reputation management and social impact. We build unstoppable brands by helping clients navigate the changing tides of culture and business with a focus on Brand Longevity™, and have worked with a range of companies including Comcast Xfinity, DuPont™ Sorona®, TruGreen, ACI Worldwide, NJM Insurance Group, and Saint-Gobain North America. We are part of Brownstein Group's network of agencies, alongside Brownstein, Nucleus Digital and Studio215.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005010/en/