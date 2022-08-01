Metasys Technologies Announces a Strategic Investment From Arkview Capital

Metasys Technologies ("Metasys"), a leading minority-certified provider of workforce management services, announced today a strategic investment from Arkview Capital, a minority-owned private equity fund focused on supporting diversity-oriented businesses. The investment will enable Metasys to continue its rapid expansion in providing a holistic solution across total talent management (including staffing, payrolling, managed services, VMS implementations and strategic consulting) to many of its Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Sandeep Gauba, Founder and CEO of Metasys, stated, "Over the last 20+ years, our firm has earned a formidable reputation and has been recognized for excellence in every segment in which we operate. Our partnership with Arkview allows Metasys to exponentially grow its reach and help Fortune 1000 companies diversify their employee base and supply chain."

Romeen Sheth, President of Metasys, added, "Our technology-based offering helps reduce cost and improve efficiencies in managing our clients' temporary workers and SOW programs. Pairing our expertise in the contingent workforce management space with Arkview's experience in acquisitions and capital markets, positions Metasys as a preeminent platform for both organic growth and M&A as we look to scale to new heights."

Vijay Mehta, Co-Founder of Arkview Capital, stated, "Sandeep and Romeen have built an impressive organization that provides critical talent management solutions to top corporations. We are excited to invest in Metasys' future success as a diverse leader in the staffing, payrolling and managed services sector. As a Minority Business Enterprise ("MBE"), Metasys is well-positioned to drive workplace and supplier diversity impact at scale for its customers."

Joset Wright-Lacy, President and Founder of Waypoint Strategies, LLC and Advisor to Arkview, stated, "As a former President of the National Minority Supplier Development Council ("NMSDC"), I am delighted to see a minority-certified company and former NMSDC National Supplier of the Year partnering with an MBE investment fund to execute on an ambitious business plan. This is a dynamic case study of how MBEs can overcome the challenges of accessing capital to scale and grow their businesses to meet the needs of corporations that want to increase their use of and spend with diverse suppliers."

Mr. Gauba concluded, "At Metasys we have created an ecosystem filled with diverse supplier partners. Forming a strategic partnership with Arkview will enable us to help corporations introduce diverse suppliers at every segment of the talent supply chain. We are thrilled to embark on the next leg of the journey with our partners at Arkview."

About Metasys Technologies

Founded in 2000, Metasys is a renowned minority-owned provider of workforce management solutions, including staffing, payrolling, managed services, VMS implementation and strategic consulting. Metasys supports top-tier corporations in the United States on their most pressing challenges – how to attract, engage and retain exceptional talent. Metasys serves many of the Fortune 1000 as a strategic partner to promote diversity within their workforce and procurement networks. Its success and contributions to the community have been recognized by organizations such as Inc. 5000 (Fastest Growing Private Company List) and the National Minority Supplier Development Council (Supplier of the Year).

About Arkview Capital

Arkview Capital is a minority-certified private equity fund focused on investing in diversity-oriented businesses. As a Minority Business Enterprise ("MBE") certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council ("NMSDC"), Arkview believes that companies aligned with their diverse customer base will outperform long-term. Arkview provides capital to businesses serving diverse communities, partners with diverse founders, and promotes diversity within procurement and supply chains of leading Fortune 1000 companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005026/en/