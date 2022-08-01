PPG announces PPG INNOVEL PRO technology, an upgrade to its non-bisphenol beverage can coating

Enhanced internal spray increases production efficiency for aluminum cans

PPG PPG today announced PPG INNOVEL® PRO, an enhanced internal spray coating that uses no bisphenol-A (BPA) or bisphenol starting substances and provides more robust application properties for the infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage can.

PPG INNOVEL® PRO coating is an enhanced internal spray coating that uses no bisphenol-A (BPA) or bisphenol starting substances while offering better application properties for aluminum beverage cans. (Photo: Business Wire)

PPG Innovel PRO is a next-generation, high-performance acrylic coating that draws on PPG Innovel's nearly 10 years as the market's most widely used non-BPA internal beverage spray coatings. The company estimates that PPG Innovel coatings have been used on more than 220 billion cans in more than 40 countries to date.

PPG Innovel PRO coating complies with all global food contact standards for consumer safety, and its improved application properties provide operational benefits for can plants around the world.

"The growing and dynamic beverage can industry requires solutions that satisfy all global regulations to remove bisphenols from food contact coatings while ensuring maximum can line production speeds and minimal spoilage," said Amy Ericson, PPG senior vice president,

Packaging Coatings. "PPG Innovel PRO coating is a future-forward solution that doesn't rely on BPA or any other bisphenol starting substances while protecting both can and beverage integrity."

Validated with the PPG SAFEASSURE™ protocol for safe food-contact coating development, PPG Innovel PRO coating reliably supports the ever-widening range of filling goods that beverage brands want to can. It features a lower migration profile than standard epoxy and epoxy-mimic coatings, and all PPG Innovel internal spray coatings have achieved Platinum CRADLE-TO-CRADLE® material health certification from the Cradle-to-Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

"The innovation goes beyond the product itself," Ericson said. "PPG offers customers a resilient supply chain with manufacturing sites across the globe. The new coating also comes with the support of industry-leading technical and regulatory support teams, which provide on-site expertise to keep customer operations running smoothly. PPG Innovel PRO coating is a big step forward for the industry, enabling major beverage brands to more efficiently offer safer and more sustainable metal-packaged drinks that today's consumers can feel good about."

