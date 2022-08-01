Andrew Otis Joins Kramer Levin as Partner in the Environmental Department

Kramer Levin is pleased to announce that Andrew Otis is joining the firm's New York office as a partner in the Environmental department. Mr. Otis advises clients on matters related to environmental remediation, permitting, compliance, climate change, and environment, social and governance (ESG). He previously worked at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and comes to Kramer Levin from Locke Lord, where he was a partner.

Mr. Otis advises clients in numerous sectors, including commodity trading, mining, energy and insurance. He routinely helps clients navigate environmental risks, advising on cleanups and compliance; domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, financings, and real estate developments; ESG policy development and reporting; and greenhouse gas emissions trading markets. He also has extensive experience in bankruptcy-related matters as well as international arbitrations involving environmental claims outside the United States.

"Andrew's wealth of experience enhances our capabilities in environmental law as well as in the environmental aspects of our transactional, regulatory and litigation practices," said Kramer Levin co-managing partners Paul H. Schoeman and Howard T. Spilko. "Our clients will benefit from his deep knowledge of environmental, cross-border, and insurance- and bankruptcy-related matters."

"We are very pleased that Andrew is joining us, and the timing could not be better, as clients are increasingly looking for guidance on ESG issues," said Environmental chair Charles S. Warren.

Mr. Otis served at the EPA for nine years, where he assisted in writing rules under the Clean Air Act, including the Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) standards under Title III of the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990. Mr. Otis also played a key advisory role in policy areas, such as global climate change, use of market mechanisms and sustainability. He earned both his J.D. and M.P.A. from the Indiana University at Bloomington and his B.A. from the State University of New York at Geneseo.

"I am excited to be joining the Kramer Levin team," said Mr. Otis. "I look forward to leveraging the firm's strengths in a wide range of practice areas to provide clients with an exceptional level of service."

