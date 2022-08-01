Andrew Otis Joins Kramer Levin as Partner in the Environmental Department

Kramer Levin is pleased to announce that Andrew Otis is joining the firm's New York office as a partner in the Environmental department. Mr. Otis advises clients on matters related to environmental remediation, permitting, compliance, climate change, and environment, social and governance (ESG). He previously worked at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and comes to Kramer Levin from Locke Lord, where he was a partner.
Mr. Otis advises clients in numerous sectors, including commodity trading, mining, energy and insurance. He routinely helps clients navigate environmental risks, advising on cleanups and compliance; domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, financings, and real estate developments; ESG policy development and reporting; and greenhouse gas emissions trading markets. He also has extensive experience in bankruptcy-related matters as well as international arbitrations involving environmental claims outside the United States.
"Andrew's wealth of experience enhances our capabilities in environmental law as well as in the environmental aspects of our transactional, regulatory and litigation practices," said Kramer Levin co-managing partners Paul H. Schoeman and Howard T. Spilko. "Our clients will benefit from his deep knowledge of environmental, cross-border, and insurance- and bankruptcy-related matters."
"We are very pleased that Andrew is joining us, and the timing could not be better, as clients are increasingly looking for guidance on ESG issues," said Environmental chair Charles S. Warren.
Mr. Otis served at the EPA for nine years, where he assisted in writing rules under the Clean Air Act, including the Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) standards under Title III of the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990. Mr. Otis also played a key advisory role in policy areas, such as global climate change, use of market mechanisms and sustainability. He earned both his J.D. and M.P.A. from the Indiana University at Bloomington and his B.A. from the State University of New York at Geneseo.
"I am excited to be joining the Kramer Levin team," said Mr. Otis. "I look forward to leveraging the firm's strengths in a wide range of practice areas to provide clients with an exceptional level of service."
About Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Kramer Levin provides its clients proactive, creative and pragmatic solutions that address today's most challenging legal issues. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Silicon Valley, Washington, DC, and Paris and fosters a strong culture of involvement in public and community service. For more information, visit www.kramerlevin.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005528/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.