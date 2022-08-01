Hexion Serves as Start Line Sponsor for 2022 American Heart Association's Central Ohio Heart Walk

As part of its overall efforts to support associate wellness and advocate for healthy communities, Hexion Inc. ("Hexion") will serve as the start line sponsor of the American Heart Association's (AHA) Central Ohio Heart Walk on August 20 in downtown Columbus. This is the fourteenth consecutive year that Hexion has sponsored the event's start line.
"Our associates are committed to helping the American Heart Association raise awareness and research funds aimed at preventing heart disease and stroke," said Craig A. Rogerson, Chairman, President and CEO. "Last year, our dedicated associates volunteered more than 5,000 hours in their respective communities around the world. We are proud to call Columbus our global headquarters and our total support of the Heart Walk over the years has totaled approximately $305,000."
The Heart Walk is aligned with the Company's broader charitable activities, which primarily focus on causes that support children, the less fortunate, health and wellness, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education at all levels. For more information, visit Sustainability (hexion.com).
About the Company
Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global adhesive, coatings, and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, performance materials and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc., its products and sustainability is available at www.hexion.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005529/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.