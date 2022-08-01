Maximus Names Marie Russell as Vice President, Federal Alliances

Industry Veteran Tapped to Expand the Company's Robust Technology Alliance Program
Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced Marie Russell, an experienced executive with a diverse career history, as the company's Vice President, Federal Alliances. Maximus currently has numerous strategic alliances in the federal market with technology partners, and Russell has been tasked with deepening current partnerships and identifying new innovation partners to accelerate growth.
"Our strategic partners are a fundamental part of the Maximus story," said Teresa Weipert, General Manager, Federal Services, Maximus. "We have added Marie to our leadership team to improve upon that foundation by enhancing our ecosystem of technology partners, leveraging our own award-winning capabilities and delivering innovative solutions to support federal customers' missions. As new technology emerges, Maximus and our partners will be ready to work with agencies to implement and better serve citizens."
Russell brings more than 25 years of experience supporting federal agencies providing healthcare, education, energy, and financial services. Her most recent role was with Juniper Networks, where she worked for eight years and held positions as Senior Director, EMEA Field and Partner Marketing, and Senior Director, Global Partner Programs. Russell is a past member of the Board of Directors for the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association International (AFCEA) and recipient of the Chairman's Superior Performance Award.
"I am thrilled to join Maximus and look forward to working with the team to build upon our established success with our strategic partners," said Russell. "As federal agencies look to the future and modernize, there is an opportunity for Maximus and our technology partners to re-imagine what is possible and find ways to do more for our customers and for our citizens."
About Maximus
As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.
