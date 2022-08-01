Windstream Wholesale Connects to DC BLOX Data Center in Birmingham

Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of fast and flexible solutions, announced today that it has connected to its second DC BLOX data center at 433 6th St. South in Birmingham, Alabama. Windstream Wholesale is now taking orders at the location for diverse Wave Services, Ethernet Solutions, and Dedicated Internet Access.

"We are very excited for an additional DC BLOX facility to join our growing portfolio of on-net data centers," said Joe Scattareggia, chief revenue officer of Windstream Wholesale. "DC BLOX is an outstanding provider of secure, reliable tier III data centers, and Windstream Wholesale is pleased to support its mission of meeting the local and regional needs of businesses in growing communities. We look forward to expanding this valuable partnership with additional DC BLOX locations in the future."

"DC BLOX believes that reliable, high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity is the essential cornerstone of all digital acceleration, and Windstream's quality offerings will bolster all capabilities of our customers and partners," said Jeff Wabik, chief technology officer for DC BLOX. "Windstream's service velocity and quality support further improve all aspects of the partnership. We are excited to welcome Windstream Wholesale further into the family of DC BLOX's Edge-Connected Data centers, now also at our facility in Birmingham."

DC BLOX's Birmingham facility is the first multi-tenant data center in the state of Alabama to receive Uptime Institute's Tier III Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF). The certification confirms that the data center is concurrently maintainable, requiring no shutdowns when equipment needs maintenance or replacements and no impact to IT operations.

The data center is located in downtown Birmingham, near the University of Alabama campus and the Innovation Depot.

Windstream's Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, enabling wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream's Network Intelligence functions, and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users.

To view the Windstream network map, visit https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Windstream-Wholesale-National-Network.pdf

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that creates deep partnerships with carriers, content and media providers, federal government agencies and Fortune 1000 companies to deliver fast and flexible, customized wave and transport solutions. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

