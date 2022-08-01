Standard Solar and Anne Arundel County Partner on Solar Projects, County Marks Significant Step Toward Reaching Aggressive Clean and Renewable Energy Goals

County executives and project partners recently broke ground on the project

Standard Solar and Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works in Maryland have begun work to develop a solar project providing clean energy to Bureau of Utility Operations facilities. The systems will be located in Millersville and consist of a combination of four carports and seven rooftop solar arrays, totaling 1.3 megawatts (MW).

"This project shows that saving tax-payer money and protecting the environment do not have to be mutually exclusive," said County Executive Steuart Pittman. "I am proud that Anne Arundel County is a leader in efforts to create affordable clean energy solutions where possible."

The system is expected to cover more than 90% of the total annual electricity needs of the Bureau's Complex. In the first year of production, the combined systems are predicted to generate 1,645 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean electricity.

"This project is critical in helping Maryland further its position as a leader in the nation's clean energy transition," said Daryl Pilon, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. "Working with local governments like Anne Arundel County to achieve sustainable operations while saving money is a fundamental piece of our nation's energy solution. And, we're particularly proud to add this project to the company's ever-expanding portfolio in our home state."

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works solar project is partially funded by a grant from Maryland Governor Hogan's Energy Water Infrastructure Program.

Currently, Maryland's Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) are on target to reach 50% clean electricity by 2030 and 100% by 2040. This project is another step towards helping the state achieve these ambitious goals.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation's energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar, as well as solar + storage, to businesses, institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on nearly two decades of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in the development, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial, industrial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 280 megawatts of solar, in 22 states, across the United States. Standard Solar is based in Rockville, Md. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter: @StandardSolar. For project acquisition and development inquiries, contact Daryl Pilon, 717-201-0402, daryl.pilon@standardsolar.com and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005164/en/