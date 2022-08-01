AM Best to Sponsor and Participate at Vermont Captive Insurance Association's Annual Conference

AM Best will participate in sessions on innovation and environmental, social and governance (ESG) trends affecting the captive insurance industry at the 2022 Vermont Captive Insurance Association's (VCIA) Annual Conference. AM Best also will participate in other capacities, including as a premier sponsor of the event. The VCIA conference takes place Aug. 8-11, 2022.

Associate Director Dan Teclaw will participate in a panel session titled "Innovative Strategies – Key to Insurance Success." The discussion will center on the commercial lines of coverage written by captives, including commercial property, medical professional liability, workers compensation and commercial auto, which are well-suited for rapid innovation in operational, claims, underwriting and loss control applications. The session is scheduled for 8:45 a.m.-9:45 a.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Senior Director Dan Ryan and Associate Director Fred Eslami will participate in a discussion focused on "Captive Solutions for ESG Headwinds," which is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Aug. 9. Eslami will also participate in a Captive Immersion Preconference Workshop that is scheduled from 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. Aug. 8.

This year marks the 22nd year that AM Best has sponsored the VCIA conference, which offers a multitude of seminars focused on captive insurance trends and networking opportunities. The conference will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Burlington, VT; AM Best will be on site exhibiting at booth No. 32 at the DoubleTree Exhibition Hall. AMBestTV will be conducting interviews from the conference as well at booth No. 100. Look for the VCIA-related playlist during the conference under the "Event Coverage 2022" tab at www.ambest.tv. For more information about the VCIA's event, please visit the conference overview and agenda.

AM Best also is hosting a briefing ahead of the conference exploring the state of the captive insurance market, as well as regulatory and risk issues affecting the captive sector. The online event will take place on Aug. 3 at 2:00 p.m. (EDT). To register, please go to http://www.ambest.com/conferences/captives22/index.html.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best's Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005507/en/