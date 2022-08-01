Buckle Named Best Rideshare & Delivery Driver Insurance Specialists

Buckle was also named Most Innovative Rideshare Auto Insurance Product Provider in North America in 2022 FinTech Awards
Buckle, the financial services company providing auto insurance solutions for the gig economy, has received two awards in the 2022 FinTech Awards by Wealth & Finance International magazine.
Buckle was named Best Rideshare & Delivery Driver Insurance Specialists 2022, as well as Most Innovative Rideshare Auto Insurance Product Provider in North America.
"We're so pleased to be recognized for our unique gig insurance and our deep commitment to the success of rideshare and delivery drivers. As both insurance and gig economy experts, our goal at Buckle is to advocate for our members and offer them access to products and services that simply aren't available anywhere else. These awards reinforce our success in meeting those aspirations," says Marty Young, Chief Executive Officer of Buckle.
Now in its sixth year, Wealth & Finance International magazine's FinTech Awards recognize the firms that are redefining finance and banking for the modern age, and for the ever-changing modern consumer.
About Buckle
Buckle is the digital financial services company providing insurance for the gig industry. Serving the vital, rising middle class, Buckle protects drivers across personal, rideshare, and delivery driving for leading companies including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Gopuff, Instacart, Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Favor, Shipt, and more. The company also offers insurance solutions for select partners. Buckle has received awards for 2022 including Best of Insurance, Best Rideshare & Delivery Driver Insurance Specialists, a Fastest Growing Company, Most Innovative Driveshare Driver Insurance Provider, Best Tech Startup, an InsurTech 50, and more. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and www.buckleup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005153/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.