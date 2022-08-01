Renegade.bio Launches Monkeypox Test with Fast Result Turn-Around Times of 24 hours

Renegade.bio, an LGBTQ-owned public benefit corporation, announced today that it has begun processing highly sensitive and accurate, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) monkeypox tests for San Francisco and California at large, delivering test results in 24 hours through partnerships with surrounding clinics and hospitals.

As a local Bay Area laboratory with a mission to serve the community, renegade.bio is able to deliver high-quality PCR testing with results in 24 hours. "Bringing critical diagnostics to our community is our core responsibility. We excel at delivering cutting-edge science to the people that need it most," said renegade.bio CEO and Co-founder, Craig Rouskey. "Early diagnosis of monkeypox is essential to interrupt disease transmission chains, provide earlier medical intervention, and protect public health."

The monkeypox outbreak was recently declared a public health emergency by public health officials in San Francisco, New York City, as well as the W.H.O. The virus is transmitted from human to human through close contact with an infected person. Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion followed by painful skin lesions that can occur at any site on the body.

"As monkeypox cases continue to rise, expanding monkeypox testing through a decentralized network of local laboratories is critical to getting the outbreak under control," said Craig Rouskey.

In addition to monkeypox testing, renegade.bio is also offering testing for various STIs and infectious diseases.

Hospitals, clinics, and physician offices are encouraged to contact renegade.bio at monkeypox@renegade.bio to learn about sending monkeypox tests for processing.

As a CLIA and CAP accredited high-complexity laboratory that is a LGBTQ-owned public benefit corporation, Renegade.bio is accelerating humanity's capacity to test for infectious diseases in underserved communities. The company empowers an overburdened public health system to respond swiftly to epidemiologic crises by delivering fast, reliable, cost-effective solutions for community-based triage. In collaboration with other laboratories, researchers, and organizations across the ecosystem of public health, renegade.bio is working tirelessly with a singular goal to make testing accessible to everyone regardless of income. Renegade.bio holds a LGBTQ-Owned Business Enterprise Certification from the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the company and products, visit www.renegade.bio.

