Parts Town's Marketplace Technology, Including Parts In Town Local Pick-Up Capability, Continues to Scale to Nearly 10,000 Orders Per Month

In addition, a pilot program with Uber for parts delivery in two hours or less helps Chicago-area service companies and commercial kitchens stay up and running with ultra-fast delivery of replacement parts for critical foodservice equipment

Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice equipment parts, today announced a pilot program with Uber Technologies to provide two-hour, last-mile delivery service to Chicago-area foodservice operators and service technicians. The partnership, which begins with delivery from Parts Town's Addison distribution center, represents the industry's first collaboration between a parts distributor and a ride-sharing provider to offer replacement parts delivery.

This innovation is the latest addition to Parts In Town, a Marketplace to help local service companies grow their businesses, further improve equipment up-time in the foodservice industry and promote growth of genuine OEM part sales locally. There are now more than 90 Parts In Town locations across North America that sell their local OEM parts inventory on partstown.com. The Marketplace overall has scaled to nearly 10,000 orders per month. This online portal for OEM foodservice equipment parts, accessories, and consumables is experiencing double digit growth month over month and has had over 57,000 transactions to date.

"We are very excited that our marketplace is scaling rapidly," states Emanuela Delgado, Senior Vice President of the Revolution, Red Lightning Group. "This partnership with Uber is just one of the ways we will support local service companies and our manufacturer partners by getting OEM parts into the local market faster than ever. In addition, more than 87% of the orders coming in through Parts In Town are new customers for that participating service business, giving the local service company a great opportunity to grow their service business."

The Uber partnership is the latest brainchild of Parts Town's Red Lightning Group, a division of Parts Town focused solely on innovation to support the foodservice industry, with a mission to boldly strike at lightning speed to deliver game-changing innovation and technology.

"Uber is committed to Chicago's food service industry, including the thousands of Uber Eats restaurant partners who call the city home, which makes working with the ecommerce innovators at Parts Town so exciting," said Meghan Musbach, General Manager for Uber Eats in the Midwest. "This partnership won't just benefit the food service industry and its customers, but brings new earning opportunities to the tens of thousands of Chicago-area drivers who help people, meals, groceries—and now mission-critical replacement parts—arrive at their destinations."

Parts Town ships all in-stock orders the same day until 9 p.m. EST, and their Parts In Town service allows customers to order online and pick up the parts they need within one hour from local service companies, dealers, and distributors. Service companies who participate in Parts In Town benefit from new customer acquisitions and increased sales. The program improves first-time fix and brings OEM parts inventory closer to the local market. Future plans call for the ability to have parts delivered from all "Parts In Town" locations to reach even more customers in other geographies.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice equipment parts. When there's a hiccup in any commercial kitchen, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit food equipment service companies, chain restaurants, institutions and independent restaurants.

Partnering with the top manufacturers of commercial cooking, refrigeration, ice and beverage equipment, and now offering HVAC and residential appliance replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer's business running like clockwork. For more information, https://www.partstown.com/.

