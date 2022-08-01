Disruptive Subscription Based Sharing Platform Launches for Third Party Apps

Marketplace Listing Software Provides Multiple Subscription Options for Users

Gowd, an innovative subscription-sharing marketplace, is now available to users globally. The platform provides a place where users of third-party subscriptions can share their services at a monthly recurring charge.

By combining subscriptions and the presence of a marketplace, Gowd is providing a chance for both sellers and buyers to reap the benefits from the use of subscription based platforms. The payment option of a monthly recurring charge is able to be deducted from the buyers' added wallet.

"The greatest thing about Gowd is that buyers can subscribe to multiple listings and all the subscription details are in one centralized place: Gowd," says CEO and founder of Gowd, Vivek Shah. "Keeping track and remembering the cancellation policies of each service provider is a thing of the past: It's all on Gowd. No need to enter credit card information on so many different websites. Gowd does not even do recurring credit card billing because we only use funds that users specifically add to their wallet."

The platform is currently being used in over 40 different countries and has over 4000 total users with nearly 10,000 transactions that have taken place. Gowd utilizes a chat based feature that is available at all times for buyers and sellers to directly interact and communicate with each other so nothing is lost in translation. Buyers can cancel subscriptions with just the click of a button, making the process completely easy and seamless.

Unlike other subscription services, Gowd doesn't require any long term contracts and offers a 100% money back guarantee back to the user if the seller does not resolve an issue within 24 hours. Marketplace sellers can create a listing and list an account type such as video streaming services for buyers to subscribe. With a soft launch in September 2021, Gowd already has over 5000 subscriptions to listings and continues to prioritize customer satisfaction and user interface.

For more information on Gowd, check out https://www.gowd.com/

About Gowd:

Gowd has made it their goal to transform subscription accounts services by distributing costs across multiple people, thereby reducing their subscription expenses drastically. With Gowd, consumers can save money and gain instant access to accounts, while account holders can offset their costs or make money. For more information please visit https://www.gowd.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005473/en/