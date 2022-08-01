Conceal to Host Worldwide Movie Premier of Ransom at Black Hat USA 2022

True Story Chronicles Rise of Ransomware Crime Kingpin; Screening will be Followed by Panel Discussion with CISOs of Florida Crystals and IPG
Conceal, the leader in Zero Trust isolation technology, today announced that it will host the world premiere of Ransom at Black Hat USA 2022, a movie based on true events that follows the rise of a female kingpin in the global underground of Ransomware-as-a-Service crime syndicates.
|
WHO:
|
Ransom was produced by Knight Studios, co-produced by Conceal and directed by award-winning filmmaker Alissa Valentina Knight (Cannes Independent Film Festival Selection).
|
WHAT:
|
The movie chronicles the life of Widow, the female kingpin of a ransomware-as-a-service crime syndicate, as her group rises to power in the global underground economy. The Hollywood-style premier and cocktail event will provide the opportunity to meet the cast and producers, who will be signing official movie posters. The screening will be followed by a special CISO panel discussion on the new film featuring:
Christine Vanderpool, CISO, Florida Crystals and 2019 Cyber Woman Leader of the Year
|
WHERE:
|
AMC Town Square 18 – 6587 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119
|
WHEN:
|
Monday, August 8, 2022 from 8:00pm – 11:00pm (PDT)
|
HOW:
|
To register for the event visit: https://bit.ly/3b6hRnD
About Conceal
Conceal enables organizations to protect users from malware and ransomware at the edge. The Conceal Platform uses Zero Trust isolation technology to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. Conceal is used by Fortune 500 and government organizations globally to ensure their users and IT operations remain secure, anonymous and isolated from attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.
