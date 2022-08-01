Offerpad Helps Simplify the Home Mortgage Experience with New Mobile App

Powerful mobile app enables borrowers to apply for home loans or refinance from anywhere

Offerpad OPAD, a leading tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate, today revealed a new mobile app that simplifies the home loan process to make it less time-consuming and overwhelming for borrowers. Digital tools designed for on-the-go efficiency, combined with the personal touch of Offerpad's home loan and refinance experts, provide borrowers with a seamless journey to homeownership.

"We have financing solutions to help make buyers' dreams of home ownership a reality," said Offerpad Vice President of Home Loans James "J.R." Samsing. "Whether you're a first-time buyer or need to sell before you buy, Offerpad can help you get the home you want with financing solutions to fit your unique needs. With our new mobile app, we're taking the mortgage process from time-consuming to timesaving."

Offerpad's new mobile app removes complexity and friction from the home loan process to provide borrowers with valuable benefits:

Customizable and flexible loan application process

Navigate the application process from the mobile app, online portal or toggle back and forth for a flexible and frustration-free mortgage experience.

Easily access loan applications, complete tasks, securely scan, upload and e-sign documents, check on loan progress and communicate with an Offerpad loan officer – all from a single login.

Securely and quickly submit loan documents from any mobile device.

Fast and transparent pre-qualification and pre-approval

Access loan products, pricing scenarios, quotes and rates from anywhere.

Push notifications provide immediate transparency into loan progress, including pre-qualification or pre-approval status.

In-app notifications for critical requests and required tasks ensure faster loan processing.

Sell, buy and finance together to save thousands

Bundle to save up to $4,000 when combining Offerpad's sell and buy solutions with financing from Offerpad Home Loans.

Borrowers can find a mortgage and keep the rate for up to 90 days for certainty and control while home shopping.

Download the mobile app for free on both iPhone and Android devices. To learn more about Offerpad Home Loans, visit www.offerpadhomeloans.com.

