Metronet Brings Ultra-High-Speed Fiber Optic Internet Power to Piqua, Ohio

Metronet today announced its ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber optic internet is now available to residents and businesses throughout Piqua. Metronet's fully-funded multimillion-dollar investment will bring future-proof multi-gigabit internet directly to homes and businesses throughout the area.

Customers located in Metronet's initial construction areas may now sign up for Metronet's service to be installed by visiting shop.metronet.com. Piqua customers may also visit Metronet's Vandalia storefront located at 336 E National Rd to connect with customer care representatives, sign-up for services and schedule installation.

"Metronet is proud to bring our 100 percent fiber optic network to Piqua and to have the opportunity to provide even more Ohio residents and businesses with speeds faster than light," said Mike Cannon, Metronet Ohio Market Manager. "With access to our unparalleled customer service and future-proof fiber optic internet, Metronet will support Piqua's continued growth and economic development for years to come, now with access to multi-gigabit service."

As Metronet continues construction throughout Piqua, residents in construction areas will receive 30 days advance notice by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood. Metronet provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

To check the status of Metronet's construction in your area and to sign up to be notified when Metronet services are available to be installed in your home or business, please visit construction.Metronetinc.com.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet's growing list of "Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet" may visit cityleaders.metronetinc.com or contact Kathy Scheller, Metronet Director of Business Development/Government Affairs at Kathy.Scheller@metronet.com or at 812-760-9228.

Metronet is the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of 5GB service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

