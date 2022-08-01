Former UBS Complex Director Rejoins Firm as a Private Wealth Advisor in California

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Stephen McCashin has rejoined the firm as a Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Director in the West Coast Private Wealth Management Market.

"Stephen has a deep understanding of the private wealth management industry as well as the UBS business – we are thrilled to welcome him back," said Lauren Gorsche, Metro LA Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "He brings a unique regional perspective that will be a great asset as we continue to grow our presence on the West Coast."

Prior to rejoining UBS, Stephen served as a Regional Director at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, where he oversaw the San Francisco and Seattle offices. Previously, he spent 17 years at UBS in a variety of roles, most recently as Complex Director, Private Wealth Management in San Francisco.

"Providing our high net worth and ultra high net worth clients with the highest level of personalized service and advice continues to be a top priority for us," said John Mathews, Head of UBS Private Wealth Management. "Stephen's experience, expertise and familiarity with UBS are tremendous assets and will enable him to make an immediate impact with our clients."

Stephen brings over 20 years of financial services experience to one of the largest advisor teams at UBS – Mainsail Wealth Partners. He will apply his deep knowledge of the issues impacting the region's ultra-high net worth investors to help the team advise senior executives at public and private companies.

The Los Angeles-based team manages a total of $9.4 billion in client assets and has been consistently recognized by Barron's in its Top 100 Private Wealth Advisory Teams rankings since inception (2019 – 2022). The team includes Private Wealth Advisors Drew Freides, Michael Kanigher, James Hulburd and Steven Westerman, as well as Financial Advisors Brendan Carroll, Melanie Desma, and Kate Freeman.

Stephen obtained an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, as well as a B.S. in Finance from Penn State University.

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005455/en/