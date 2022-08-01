Curtiss-Wright Prices $300 Million Debt Offering

Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW today announced that it has priced a private placement debt offering of $300 million for senior notes (the "Notes"), consisting of $200 million 4.49% notes due 2032 and $100 million 4.64% notes due 2034.
"We are very pleased with the strong response that we received for this debt offering, which will reinforce our already strong and healthy balance sheet," said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. "This financing will provide Curtiss-Wright greater efficiency and flexibility to execute on our balanced capital allocation strategy that consists of reinvesting in our business, supplementing our organic growth with strategic acquisitions, and returning capital to shareholders. Together with our strong free cash flow generation and recently upsized revolving credit facility, this financing action provides further confidence in our ability to drive strong financial performance and long-term value for our shareholders."
Curtiss-Wright expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include reducing outstanding indebtedness under the Company's revolving credit facilities, possible future acquisitions or funding internal growth initiatives. The offering is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Notes are being offered to institutional accredited investors in a private placement that qualifies for exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Notes will not be registered for resale under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, and is issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act.
About Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of 8,000 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.
