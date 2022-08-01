BrainCheck Launches Investigator Initiated Research (IIR) Grant Program For Brain and Cognitive Disorders Research

The BrainCheck IIR Grant is looking to fund research that aids in the early detection and treatment of patient pools experiencing cognitive decline.

BrainCheck Inc., developer of an innovative digital cognitive assessment and care platform, today announced an Investigator Initiated Research (IIR) Grant Program to help fund research for evaluation, diagnosis, treatment and care for brain related disease. This includes, but is not limited to, Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD), post-operative delirium, stroke, traumatic brain injury, and post-acute Covid "brain fog". Awardees will be provided one-year research funding and free access to the BrainCheck platform.

The BrainCheck IIR Grant Program will fund up to two projects, and awards are for up to $5,000 (in total direct costs) budgeted over a maximum of 12 months and are non-renewable. Applications will open July 28, 2022 and will close October 15, 2022.

Winners will then be notified by November 15, 2022 and will also be awarded with:

Unlimited use of the BrainCheck platform including BrainCheck Cognitive Assessments, BrainCheck Toolkit, and BrainCheck Care™ for the grant period

Access to all raw data (de-identified)

Access to support from the science team at BrainCheck

"At a time when over 11% of seniors suffer from dementia and covid brain fog affects a growing share of the population, research into cognitive health and impairment is ever more important. BrainCheck's Investigator Initiated Research Grant Program assists researchers developing innovative and much-needed treatments for these conditions," said Yael Katz, co-founder and CEO of BrainCheck. "By helping researchers find patients earlier in their disease progression, stratify patients by their cognitive "fingerprints", and monitor their progression over time, we are doing what we can as a company to bring potentially life-altering treatments to fruition.

To be eligible, applicants must hold a faculty or research scientist position at an eligible institution (university, medical center, health system, for-profit organizations, or other nonprofits) by the start date of the award or be otherwise eligible to be Principal Investigator determined by their organization. Studies must be planned to begin within 3 months of the award date to be considered for funding.

Download the application form here (https://braincheck.com/braincheck-research-grant/) and email it with all applicable attachments to BrainCheck at grant@braincheck.com

BrainCheck will also be in attendance at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) July 31-August 4 at Booth 309 to provide more information on the BrainCheck IIR Grant program. To schedule a demo of the BrainCheck platform, contact Zach Beasley (zach@braincheck.com).

About BrainCheck® Inc.

BrainCheck® provides rapid, mobile cognitive assessment and decision support technology to physicians, empowering them to deliver high-quality, personalized cognitive health care to patients everywhere. This helps patients live better and safer lives at home, decreases caregiver frustration, and lowers the total cost of care.

More than 500 clinical practices and health systems, including UPMC, Advocate Aurora, and Cleveland Clinic, have administered over 150,000 BrainCheck assessments which can be reimbursed through CPT codes. To schedule a demo or learn more about BrainCheck click here. Connect with BrainCheck on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/braincheck/. Follow @BrainCheck on Twitter: twitter.com/braincheck

