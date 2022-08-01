Aurora and Schneider to Autonomously Haul Freight in Texas

Schneider to learn how its operations will benefit from autonomous technology

Pilot designed to prepare companies for the commercial launch of Aurora Horizon

Today, Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR, a leading autonomous vehicle company, and Schneider National, Inc. SNDR, a premier multimodal provider of transportation services, announced a multiphase commercial pilot to haul freight for Schneider's customers with the Aurora Driver, Aurora's autonomous technology. This pilot reflects an important step for Schneider toward understanding how to incorporate autonomous trucks into its fleet to improve efficiencies and address the growing demand to move goods.

Aurora and Schneider announce a commercial pilot to autonomously haul freight for Schneider's customers. (Photo: Aurora)

"Understanding more about an autonomous future is the logical next step to build a network that continues to deliver the best service for our customers," said Rob Reich, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Schneider.

Schneider hauls freight on over 9.3 million miles a day for America's biggest companies, creating an attractive value proposition for autonomous trucks that can haul freight 24/7/365. The Aurora Driver will begin weekly autonomous hauls this week between Dallas and Houston with Aurora vehicle operators on board. Load frequency is expected to increase as Schneider expands its relationship with Aurora.

Working with Schneider will be instrumental as Aurora makes progress toward delivering Aurora Horizon, its subscription-based autonomous trucking product. The pilot will strengthen and prepare Aurora Horizon in three important areas ahead of its launch:

Autonomy at scale – The Aurora Driver learns from every load it hauls autonomously. As the scale of these pilots increases, so does the Aurora Driver's experience.

Vehicle readiness – Weekly hauls allow Aurora to test the durability of its next-generation trucks, based on PACCAR's Peterbilt 579M, for commercial operation and deployment.

Premium service – Aurora's fourth commercial pilot enables one of the industry's largest carriers to play a crucial role in testing and validating Aurora's product and service.

"Schneider has a reputation for delivering consistent and reliable service, evidenced by the sheer number of Fortune 500 customers. Preparing Aurora Horizon for prime-time with Schneider springloads our ability to deploy our product at scale in the years to come," said Sterling Anderson, Aurora's Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.

About Aurora

Aurora AUR is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, and Schneider. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

