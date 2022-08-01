Cepton, Inc. Appoints Dr. Liqun Han to Chief Operating Officer

Stanford Ph.D. and proven industry veteran continues to drive operational excellence as Cepton readies for scale production

Cepton, Inc. ("Cepton" or the "Company") CPTN, a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT® lidar solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Liqun Han to Chief Operating Offer, overseeing the Company's product development and operations teams. In the newly created role, Dr. Han will continue to lead execution of Cepton's flagship ADAS lidar program and drive product success to support the Company's growing presence across automotive and smart infrastructure markets.

Since joining the Company in 2016, Dr. Han has led Cepton's product development, commercialization and operational excellence teams as Vice President of Operations, and most recently as Senior Vice President of Operations. Under his leadership, Cepton has met key milestones in support of the industry's largest known ADAS lidar series production program, and expanded engagements with the top 10 automakers across the globe.

Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton's Co-Founder and CEO, said: "As one of Cepton's founding members and a key contributor to the productization and development of MMT lidars, Liqun has demonstrated outstanding leadership in driving operational excellence. Liqun has played a pivotal role in enabling Cepton's leap from a lidar technology innovator to an OEM-validated provider of lidar solutions in just a few years. As we continue to expand collaboration with leading OEM customers, Tier 1 partners and manufacturing partners, we look forward to Liqun's continued leadership."

Prior to Cepton, Dr. Han served as Director of Engineering and Technology at KLA-Tencor, responsible for core technology innovation and new product introduction. Dr. Han received a Ph.D. in Applied Physics and a M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University, with a specialty in solid-state electronics and optics.

"It is an exciting time to be in the lidar industry and to be a part of the amazing work that Cepton is doing to get lidar into everyday cars rolling off the production line in the near term," said Dr. Han. "I am grateful to be a part of the Cepton team as we work to realize our vision of safe and autonomous transportation for everyone. With our recently announced expanded partnership with Koito, and our selection of Fabrinet as a manufacturing partner of key components, I am committed to delivering product and process maturity to support our manufacturing partners for scale production in the near future."

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT®), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors' Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

