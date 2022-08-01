Transaction Data Systems Completes Acquisition of PrescribeWellness

Company Expands Reach and Patient Access in the Pharmacy Market
Transaction Data Systems (TDS), the leader in pharmacy software solutions, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of PrescribeWellness from Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC). PrescribeWellness is a market-leading patient relationship management company with a proven track record of facilitating patient, payor, provider, and pharmaceutical company engagement for more than 15,000 pharmacies in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.
"Independent pharmacists are highly-trusted members of the care community and must be equipped with two-way communication tools enabling them to engage with and retain their patients effectively," said Jude Dieterman, CEO of TDS. "A combination of patient communications and prioritized patient engagement tools are needed to facilitate a path to clinical and adherence services, which will now be advanced by PrescribeWellness's vaccination and medication synchronization solutions."
This strategic acquisition enhances TDS's ability to expand clinical opportunities and adherence programs across the combined pharmacy base, while also increasing clients' ability to generate revenue. It also expands the company's reach and advances its shared product portfolio throughout the pharmacy market. The open communication pathway between pharmacist and patient creates a pipeline for sponsored adherence communications from payors and pharma while bringing additional revenue streams to client pharmacies.
"We are excited to leverage the pharmacy network that TDS has built for this new chapter in PrescribeWellness's evolution," said Farah Madhat, PharmD, MA, Chief Product Officer at PrescribeWellness. "As we join the excellent team at TDS, we believe this merger will further strengthen our ability to expand and enhance both adherence and clinical performance for today's community pharmacy."
About Transaction Data Systems
For over 40 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of the pharmacy market and pharmacy supply chain. With its portfolio of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, KloudScript, Pharm Assess, and Enhanced Medication Services, TDS provides innovative technology solutions and pharmacy management systems to the pharmacy industry. We proudly support one of the largest install bases of pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands. TDS is the leading provider of pharmacy-focused, patient-centric solutions. For more information, please visit transactiondatasystems.com.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) TRHC provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.
