INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Weber Inc. (WEBR) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Weber Inc. ("Weber" or the "Company") WEBR Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's August 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Weber investors have until September 27, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On or about August 6, 2021, the Company completed its IPO, selling approximately 17,857,143 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $14.00 per share.

On July 25, 2022, before the market opened, Weber announced its preliminary third quarter 2022 financial results, including net sales between $525 million and $530 million. The Company expected to report a net loss, noting that "[p]rofitability was negatively impacted by" several factors, including "promotional activity to enhance retail sell through." Additionally, Weber announced that Chris Scherzinger "is departing" from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.21 per share, or 16%, to close at $6.30 per share on July 25, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, the Company's stock was trading as low as $6.25 per share, a nearly 55% decline from the $14 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Weber was reasonably likely to implement price increases; (2) that, as a result, consumer demand for Weber's products was reasonably likely to decrease; (3) that, due to the resulting inventory buildup, Weber was reasonably likely to run promotions to "enhance retail sell through"; (4) that the foregoing would adversely impact Weber's financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Weber Class A common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

