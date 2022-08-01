Alera Group Wealth Services Acquires Johnson Brunetti

Acquisition adds $1.5 billion to RIA assets under management, offices in Northeast and Georgia

Alera Group Wealth Services, a division of Alera Group, a top independent, national insurance and wealth services firm, today announced the acquisition of Johnson Brunetti, a retirement and investment specialist based in Connecticut with eight offices in the Northeast and one in Atlanta, Georgia. Through its RIA arm, Johnson Brunetti manages approximately $1.5 billion in client assets. The firm also oversees another $1.5 billion of annuity and insurance assets.

"Johnson Brunetti has a distinctive model and compelling growth story," said Tina Hohman, executive vice president and wealth services practice leader. "We're not looking for RIAs that fit some cookie-cutter model. We're looking to grow by embracing a wide range of niches that complement each other."

Since 2005, Johnson Brunetti has become a well-known brand throughout Connecticut and the Northeast region through its educational programs and sponsorship agreements including official wealth management partner of the UConn Huskies. Johnson Brunetti focuses on retirement and investment services to a mass-affluent audience.

"Our education-based model has helped us serve thousands of clients, and now as part of Alera Group Wealth Services we anticipate reaching many more, both in our current footprint and elsewhere," said Joel Johnson, CFP®, managing partner of Johnson Brunetti. "We anticipate leveraging Alera Group's expertise in mergers and acquisitions in addition to back-office, technology and centralized investment services."

"Joel Johnson has led Johnson Brunetti to tremendous success since the firm's founding, and we are pleased that growth will now continue under the Alera Group Wealth Services umbrella," said Alan Levitz, CEO of Alera Group.

Park Sutton Advisors served as the sole financial advisor to Johnson Brunetti throughout the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

