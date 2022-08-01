Syntellis Performance Solutions Completes Acquisition of Stratasan

Delivering unparalleled intelligence and insights to help healthcare leaders strategically determine where, when, and how to grow

Syntellis Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Stratasan, an industry leader in advanced healthcare market intelligence and data analytics. Syntellis announced its intent to acquire Stratasan on July 11.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Stratasan team to Syntellis," said Flint Brenton, CEO of Syntellis. "By adding Stratasan's powerful strategic growth capabilities to our suite of intelligent planning and performance products, Syntellis will empower more healthcare organizations with best-in-class data and intelligence solutions to improve operational, financial and strategic growth planning so they can ensure future success and stability."

Together, the combination of Syntellis and Stratasan data and intelligence solutions will deliver unparalleled insights to healthcare leaders and create the industry's most robust set of tools designed to help providers and other healthcare organizations strategically determine where, when and how to grow.

This acquisition reinforces Syntellis' focus on innovation and growth, providing podium products and its strong commitment to connecting operational, financial, and strategic data so customers can grow strategically, strengthen service to their communities, and improve outcomes in an ever-changing healthcare environment.

About Syntellis Performance Solutions

Syntellis Performance Solutions provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions for healthcare, higher education and financial institutions. Syntellis' solutions include Axiom and Connected Analytics software, which help finance professionals elevate performance by acquiring insights, accelerating decisions and advancing their business plans. With over 2,800 organizations and 450,000 users relying on its solutions, Syntellis has proven industry expertise in helping organizations transform their visions into reality. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.

LinkedIn: Syntellis Performance Solutions

Twitter: @Syntellis

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005244/en/