Schwab Announces Recipients of Its Registered Investment Advisor Talent Advantage Student Scholarship

Schwab Advisor Services and Charles Schwab Foundation announced today the 12 recipients of its 2022 RIA Talent Advantage (RIATA) Student Scholarship. In its second year, the scholarship continues to help remove financial barriers, advocate for diversity, and open doors for future talent within the independent RIA industry.
The 12 individuals selected are enrolled in various accredited four-year educational institutions across the country, bring diverse perspectives and experiences, and proudly demonstrate their pursuit of a career in the RIA industry. They will each receive a $10,000 scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year and will be matched with an advisor mentor to empower them as they work towards the goal of becoming advisors.
"At Schwab, we believe in making the financial planning profession accessible to all," said Leslie Tabor, director of Business Consulting & Education for Schwab Advisor Services. "The scholarship program helps pave the way for students pursuing a career in the RIA industry by furthering their education and professional development. The 2022 scholarship recipients represent the future of the industry, and we couldn't be more excited for you to get to know them."
This year, 586 students applied for the scholarship, an increase of 7% over last year, representing 54 universities across the country. Nearly 50% of the applications were completed by students from diverse backgrounds. Of the recipients selected, half are racially diverse, and nearly half are female.
The applications are vetted by individuals who are RIA firm leaders serving on Schwab Advisor Services' Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Advocacy Board. These individuals are actively leading efforts at their firms to cultivate an inclusive workplace, attract and develop differentiated talent, and champion diversity in the marketplace and their local communities.
The winners of the 2022 RIA Talent Advantage Student Scholarship are:
- Abigail Adams, Utah Valley University, Class of 2023
- Sarah Chamberlain, Utah Valley University, Class of 2023
- Keely Cleveland, Colorado State University-Fort Collins, Class of 2023
- Corrigan Garcia, Texas A&M University, Class of 2023
- Jennifer Giron, Seton Hall University, Class of 2023
- Madeline Griffith, Texas Woman's University, Class of 2023
- Stephen Hanscom, Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham, Class of 2023
- Amaya Montgomery, North Carolina A&T State University, Class of 2024
- Lauren Moskowitz, Georgia College & State University, Class of 2023
- Johnny Nguyen, University of Arizona, Class of 2023
- Julius Swaim, Gordon College, Class of 2024
- Jesus Zepeda Castro, Arizona State University-Polytechnic, Class of 2023
"Winning this scholarship truly is a gift that means the world to me," said Julius Swaim, college senior at Gordon College. "Not only will this scholarship help me pay for school, but it will also allow me to take a bigger step toward reaching my goal – to become a financial advisor who creates space for marginalized groups who have missed out on the many benefits this industry has to offer for generations."
According to Schwab's recently released 2022 RIA Benchmarking Study, current growth rates will drive the industry to hire more than 70,000 employees over the next five years. This poses a meaningful opportunity for up-and-coming individuals, like the 2022 RIATA Student Scholarship winners, to solidify their place within the industry.
Schwab is committed to supporting the growth of the RIA industry and advocating on advisors' behalf to attract new and diverse talent through this scholarship, as well as other established programs such as the Student Program at IMPACT®, the RIA Intern Program, and University Grants.
To learn more about the scholarship or how to apply, visit: RIA Talent Advantage® Student Scholarship | Schwab Advisor Services.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
About Charles Schwab Foundation
Charles Schwab Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation. Its mission is to create positive change through financial education, philanthropy, and volunteerism. Charles Schwab Foundation is classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is neither a part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. nor its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation.
Disclosures
Through its operating subsidiaries, The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW provides a full range of securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; compliance and trade monitoring solutions; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com.
TD Ameritrade Institutional, Division of TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Schwab Advisor Services™ serves independent investment advisors and includes the custody, trading, and support of Schwab.
Independent investment advisors are not owned by, affiliated with, or supervised by Schwab. For informational purposes only.
©2022 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. ("Schwab") All rights reserved. Member SIPC.
