Consumer Cellular Hires Craig Lister

Lister to join top-rated wireless provider as Chief Marketing Officer

Consumer Cellular, the top-rated wireless provider that offers cellphones and no-contract service plans primarily to those 50+, announced today that Craig Lister will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

"We are thrilled to have Craig Lister joining us as Chief Marketing Officer," said Ed Evans, Chief Executive Officer at Consumer Cellular. "He brings many years of expertise in the industry to Consumer Cellular and we look forward to his impactful contributions."

Lister joins Consumer Cellular from EverQuote, where he served as CMO for the online insurance marketplace. While there, he launched a new direct-to-consumer brand strategy, positioning EverQuote's internal insurance agents as trusted advisors and ultimately helping customers protect the people and things that matter the most to them. In addition, he expanded EverQuote's channel footprint while building on their Direct and Partner go-to-market capabilities to drive efficient growth.

"I'm honored and excited to begin working with such an incredible organization and visionary leadership team," said Lister. "One of Consumer Cellular's greatest assets is its loyal customer base, with growth potential that is truly unlimited. I look forward to building on the great success that's come before me and having an immediate impact on the business in the months and years ahead."

Prior to EverQuote, Lister served as Global Vice President, Customer Acquisition for NortonLifeLock, where he led performance marketing, digital experience and global media efforts for their portfolio of leading consumer brands Norton and LifeLock.

In addition to his work at EverQuote and NortonLifeLock, Mr. Lister held leadership positions building data driven marketing programs through his expertise in digital, analytics, CRM, media and performance marketing, working with industry leading companies including Toyota, DIRECTV, Clorox, Viking River Cruises and Mammoth Mountain Ski Area. He holds a B.A. in Mathematics from SUNY Geneseo.

About Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular is the top-rated wireless provider that provides cellphones and no-contract service plans primarily to those 50+. Founded over 25 years ago on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to the safety and convenience of cellular service, they have become well known for their 100% U.S. based, award-winning customer support. Consumer Cellular has been honored by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Service among Wireless Value MVNOs, 12 times in a row. Additionally, the company has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list 12 times. The company has been an approved AARP Provider for over 14 years and offers AARP members exclusive discounts on service. The Scottsdale, Ariz. based company is privately held with 2,300 employees and utilizes the nation's largest voice and data networks, which cover 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular's wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as directly to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

