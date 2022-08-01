KIOXIA Marks 35 Years of NAND Flash Memory at FMS 2022

KIOXIA Looks Back on Far-Reaching Impact of its Invention; Highlights Next Wave of Flash Innovations

This week at the Flash Memory Summit Conference & Expo, KIOXIA America, Inc. – along with the entire industry – will celebrate an important milestone: the 35th anniversary of its invention of NAND flash memory.

At FMS, KIOXIA is highlighting how it is using flash memory to drive advancements and improvements in a wide variety of applications, including mobile computing, the edge, the cloud, data centers and automotive. (Graphic: Business Wire)

While looking back at the transformative technology it invented back in 1987, KIOXIA also has its eyes on the future, defining what's next for flash by introducing innovative new products, form factors, and solutions. At FMS, the company will highlight how it is using flash memory to drive advancements and improvements in a wide variety of applications, including mobile computing, the edge, the cloud, data centers and automotive.

FMS Featured Keynote Presentation

"KIOXIA: 35 Years of Flash & Beyond"

Tuesday, August 2 at 11 a.m. PDT

KIOXIA's Scott Nelson, executive vice president and chief marketing officer and Shigeo (Jeff) Ohshima, technology executive, SSD Application Engineering will jointly present a keynote session titled: "KIOXIA: 35 Years of Flash & Beyond." The session will highlight the 35th Anniversary of the invention of flash memory and will look forward to how KIOXIA is driving the future of this game-changing technology.

"With the invention of flash memory, we entered into an entirely new era – an era that includes the mobility of content, thin and light form factors, high-density, scalable storage and more," said Nelson. "From its earliest uses in the 1990's to today's innovations, the influence of flash memory is felt far and wide. Simply put, flash memory has enriched people's lives and expanded society's horizons - and there is much, much more to come."

FMS Executive Roundtable Session

"NAND Flash and its Impact on the World"

Thursday, August 4 at 12 p.m. PDT

In this panel session, Doug Wong, senior staff engineer for KIOXIA America, will discuss topics related to NAND Flash Memory, including key events over the last 35 years, applications that wouldn't exist if NAND flash had not been invented, the new applications it is enabling and how KIOXIA is continuing to innovate with its invention.

More Sessions with KIOXIA*

The Future of Flash - panel hosted by Jim Handy: PLEN-302-1

Ethernet SSDs Part 2 - Advantages of Ethernet SSDs in AI Applications: SSDS-102-2

Form Factors and Interfaces Part 1 - EDSFF Update: Industry Leaders Explain E1&E3 Innovations & Specification Updates: SSDS-201-1

NVM Express ® in the Real World: From Testing to Hyperscale to Cloud and Enterprise Implementations - Gaining NVMe-oF ® System Performance through Smart CPU Core Affinity: NVME-201-2

in the Real World: From Testing to Hyperscale to Cloud and Enterprise Implementations - Gaining NVMe-oF System Performance through Smart CPU Core Affinity: NVME-201-2 NVM Express in Hyperscale Data Centers and Form Factors Overview - NVMe ® Software-Enabled Flash Storage for Hyperscale Data Centers: NVME-202-1

Software-Enabled Flash Storage for Hyperscale Data Centers: NVME-202-1 NVM-oF Applications and Use Cases - 1PB of NVMe-oF Flash Storage for AI: NWRK-301-2

NVMe-oF Storage Software - Performance Configurations of Software-Defined Storage, NVMe-oF & GPU Direct: NWRK-302-1

FMS Demos

Product and technology demonstrations will be given in the 2-level KIOXIA booth #307 on the show floor at the Santa Clara Convention Center from August 2 – 4 and include:

CM7 Series E3.S Enterprise NVMe SSDs: Live demo highlighting new form factor running with PCIe ® 5.0 speed.

Live demo highlighting new form factor running with PCIe 5.0 speed. XD6 Series E1.S and CD7 Series E3.S Data Center SSDs: Live demo using products in EDSFF form factors.

Live demo using products in EDSFF form factors. CD8 Series Data Center SSDs: Live demo highlighting the performance differences between PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 technologies.

Live demo highlighting the performance differences between PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 technologies. XFMEXPRESS™ XT2 : Live demo highlighting the performance of the industry's first 1 XFM DEVICE Ver.1.0-compliant removable PCIe standard attached, NVMe storage device: XT2.

: Live demo highlighting the performance of the industry's first XFM DEVICE Ver.1.0-compliant removable PCIe standard attached, NVMe storage device: XT2. XL-FLASH™ Storage Class Memory: Live demo highlighting the performance of XL-FLASH, KIOXIA low latency, high performance BiCS FLASH™3D flash memory.

Additional demos and more information on the entire breadth of KIOXIA products and solutions can be found in the company's 3D virtual booth: https://www.vrexhibitdesign.com/AEM/kioxia/VEC/

In honor of the 35th anniversary milestone, KIOXIA has created a dedicated 35th anniversary website, where a series of humorous videos that explore "what life would be like without flash memory" can be viewed. A new video will debut live during the KIOXIA FMS keynote presentation and can then be found on the microsite. Additionally, the microsite showcases a historical timeline of KIOXIA innovations; quotes from industry insiders; applications that have changed the way we live, work and play; infographics and much more.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today's breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

Notes:

1: As of June 14, 2022. Source: KIOXIA Corporation.

*Please visit for https://www.flashmemorysummit.com/English/Conference/Speaker_List.html for up-to-date session dates and times.

