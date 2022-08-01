Render Networks Makes the Broadband Communities FTTH Top 100 Companies List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Industry-leading network construction platform recognized for its role in accelerating high-speed broadband to community networks
Global leader in geospatial network construction technology, Render Networks (Render) has been recognized by Broadband Communities Magazine as one of the 2022 Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Top 100 companies serving network operators in the U.S. Render provides the only purpose-built construction solution to be included in the listing for four consecutive years, demonstrating its continued market impact and ability to streamline end-to-end fiber deployments.
Selection criteria for the annual FTTH Top 100 list is focused on identifying companies with innovative game-changing technologies that have the potential to advance fiber-based broadband for community networks.
"All of us at Render are incredibly proud of how consistently our customers are achieving industry-leading outcomes and we are honored that Broadband Communities continues to recognize the value we bring to network operators and EPC customers year-after-year," said Sam Pratt, CEO of Render Networks.
"With more than $40B in federal infrastructure funds available to broadband operators through their state agencies, finding the right partners to move quickly and cost-effectively through all stages of network planning and construction has never been more important," Pratt added.
Render recently expanded its Network Construction Platform to solve for the full breadth of work required to construct and maintain quality broadband networks. These broader capabilities now streamline construction beyond large-scale deployment, including stand-alone GIS redline changes and small or high-volume network maintenance works and customer drops.
For more information about Render's expanded network construction platform, please visit rendernetworks.com/capability-guide.
About Render Networks
Founded in 2013 with a mission to build networks better, Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction for network operators, EPCs and construction teams globally. Through the automation of manual tasks and improved utilization of resources, Render's end-to-end geospatial network construction platform eliminates all paper-based processes, achieving real-time progress transparency and generating time and cost efficiencies of greater than 30% while improving visibility and control across telco infrastructure rollouts.
For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
