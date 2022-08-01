Maryland Tech Council Seeks Technologies that Enable Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity Strategies in the Workplace

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the largest technology and life science trade association in the state, today issued a request for information on technologies that can help Maryland organizations develop, implement, and track their diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI) strategies. MTC will feature qualified technologies in a new DEI Tools Directory, Maryland's first free online directory to assist organizations across Maryland on their DEI journey.
"Technology can play a powerful role in creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace," said Marty Rosendale, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council. "By creating Maryland's first DEI Tools Directory, the Maryland Tech Council aims to simplify the process of assessing technologies that organizations can use to accelerate their DEI strategies. The DEI Tools Directory will have the added benefit of showcasing the innovative products and solutions that Maryland's technology workforce has introduced to the market."
The DEI Tools Directory is part of MTC's Technology Inclusivity Initiative (TI2). Launched in 2021, the TI2 initiative is designed to advance DEI in Maryland's tech-based industries and fuel socioeconomic advancement via technology for underrepresented and underestimated groups.
There is no cost to submit a technology for inclusion in the DEI Tools Directory. The deadline to submit a technology is September 15, 2022. Technologies can be submitted, here. An advisory group composed of TI2 steering committee members will review each submittal and schedule appointments with companies to gather more information to determine if the tool is right for the directory.
To be included in the DEI Tools Directory, a technology must have been developed in Maryland or be offered by a company with a Maryland presence.
MTC anticipates completing the qualification process and launching the DEI Tools Directory by October 1st.
To read the complete RFI, visit our website.
About the Maryland Tech Council
The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life science industries by supporting the efforts of our individual members. We are the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland, and we provide value by giving members a forum to learn, share, and connect. MTC brings the region's community together into a single, united organization that empowers our members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country. For more information: mdtechcouncil.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005052/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.