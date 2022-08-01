Twenty Four Seven Hotels Announces Grand Opening of 108-Room Hampton Inn & Suites Rancho Cucamonga

Twenty Four Seven Hotels, a third-party hospitality management company for premium-branded, select-service and lifestyle hotel segments in the western U.S., today announced the grand opening of the 108-room Hampton Inn & Suites Rancho Cucamonga in Calif. The new addition brings the company's total portfolio to 26 hotels, 17 of which are in the Golden State.
"Twenty Four Seven Hotels remains geographically focused on the Western region as we work to expand our portfolio of upscale, select-service hotels," said David Wani, CEO, Twenty Four Seven Hotels. "By prioritizing our relationships with our owners and brands, we are able to remain nimble and readily available to interact with any of our clients at a moment's notice. Our goal is to make sure none of our hotels ever get lost in the shuffle as we pursue excellence as a third-party hotel operator."
Located just off Interstates 10 and 15 at 11669 Foothill Blvd., the pet-friendly hotel is minutes away from the Ontario International Airport, Victoria Gardens, Ontario Mills Mall, Toyota Arena and many large corporations. Hotel amenities include a heated, outdoor pool, 24/7 marketplace with snacks and beverages, complimentary Wi-Fi, free hot breakfast, state-of-the-art fitness center and a 600 square foot meeting room. Guest rooms and suites feature microwaves and refrigerators.
"Following its ramp-up period, we fully expect the Hampton Inn & Suites Rancho Cucamonga to take its rightful place as the market and segment leader for business and leisure travelers to this unique foothill city in Southern California," Wani added.
About Twenty Four Seven Hotels
Twenty Four Seven Hotels is a third-party management company that delivers highly specialized services in hotel operations, investment and development. Founded in 2004, the company specializes in the premium brand select-service segment. The company partners with premium hospitality brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Choice. Twenty Four Seven Hotel's current portfolio includes 26 hotels in four states with approximately 3,500 rooms nationwide. For more information on Twenty Four Seven Hotels, visit www.247hotels.com.
