Medallia Announces Partnership with Arnold P. Gold Foundation as a Gold Corporate Council Member

Medallia joins select group of leading companies focused on elevating humanism in healthcare and improving patient experience
Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced its partnership with The Arnold P. Gold Foundation as a Gold Corporate Council Member. The Gold Foundation champions humanism in healthcare, which it defines as compassionate, collaborative, and scientifically excellent care.
The Gold Corporate Council is an exclusive group formed in 2017 to advance the Gold Foundation's mission of creating systems and cultures that support humanistic care for all. Medallia joins the six other members of the Gold Corporate Council, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Henry Schein, Inc., IBM Watson Health, Quest Diagnostics, CVS Health and Siemens Healthineers. All members, led by the Gold Foundation, model best practices of humanism in the corporate healthcare space.
"Our partnership with the Gold Foundation aligns with our view that trust is foundational to designing experiences that impact lives," said Toni Land, MBA, BSN, CPXP, Solutions Principal & Head of Healthcare Experience, Medallia. "As we elevate humanism in healthcare we can focus on compassionate behaviors that build trust and bring humanism to life for others. We are proud to join the Gold Corporate Council members to work together to impact change across the broader community."
As a Gold Corporate Council member, Medallia is committed to adopting humanistic policies and procedures within their own organization and to partner with the Gold Foundation to create a better healthcare system for all.
"We are pleased to welcome Medallia to the Gold Corporate Council," said Dr. Richard I. Levin, Gold Foundation President and CEO. "Medallia is a leader in capturing the patient experience and helping ensure that organizations have the feedback and tools to create truly collaborative and humanistic care. We all benefit from listening closely to patients. Medallia's expertise, especially in the healthcare arena, helps expand the scope and possibilities of the Council."
Medallia empowers clinicians and payers to optimize patient and member experiences by capturing signals across the entire healthcare journey. Medallia's No. 1 enterprise experience platform begins by integrating experience feedback and operational data for a holistic view, and turns that feedback into actionable insights to drive better outcomes for all.
Aligned with the Gold Foundation's mission to build trust and bring humanism to life, Medallia will be hosting a webinar on Compassionomics: The Revolutionary Scientific Evidence That Caring Makes a Difference with Dr. Dan Smith, Huron Principal, on August 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. To register, visit https://hcg.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eDzfw6NET3KazCujuAw9Kw
About the Gold Foundation
The Arnold P. Gold Foundation is the leading nonprofit that champions humanism in healthcare, which we define as compassionate, collaborative, and scientifically excellent care. This Gold standard of care embraces all and targets barriers to such care. We empower experts, learners, and leaders to together create systems and cultures that support humanistic care for all. For more information, visit https://www.gold-foundation.org/.
About Medallia
Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the No. 1 enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information, visit www.medallia.com.
© 2022 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005019/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
