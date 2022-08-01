ScanSource Names Chief People Officer

Appoints Alex Conde to lead global People & Culture team

ScanSource, Inc., SCSC, a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced the appointment of Alex Conde to Chief People Officer. In this role, Conde will lead the Company's global People & Culture team, focusing on advancing ScanSource's talent and recruitment strategies, culture-focused initiatives and overall People success.

Prior to this role, Conde served as President of ScanSource Brazil. He joined ScanSource in 2011 through the acquisition of CDC Brasil, a leading distributor of AIDC and point-of-sale solutions in Brazil. In 2015, he led the acquisition of Network1, a value-added provider of communications solutions. Conde was instrumental in the seamless integration of the two company's management teams and structure, helping to build ScanSource Brazil into the thriving business it is today.

Throughout his leadership, Conde has taken a "people-first" approach to the business, with outcomes tied to personal and professional development for the team. His belief in and commitment to ScanSource's core values and innate understanding of how strong values and compassion for people leads to a highly successful business will be instrumental to his role as Chief People Officer.

"Several months ago, ScanSource changed the name of our Human Resources department to that of People & Culture. This was a purposeful effort to put the focus of this team on the two things I believe are the foundation of our company – the people and the culture," said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. "Our goal is to be the most attractive employer in the industry – one that retains and attracts exceptional employees. ScanSource has been named one of the best places to work in South Carolina for seven consecutive years. We are doubling down on that by implementing a ‘Productivity Anywhere' approach to work, in addition to enhancing our focus on the professional and personal development of our people. Our People & Culture team will be putting new tools and processes in place to ensure we are better able to anticipate our employees' needs and proactively support them throughout their journey at ScanSource. The future of work is now, and we are so happy to have Alex leading our incredible People & Culture team."

As Conde moves to his new role, ScanSource is pleased to announce the promotion of Paulo Roberto to President of ScanSource Brazil. In this role, Roberto will oversee the strategy, execution and operations of the business. Roberto joined ScanSource in 2016, where he served as Executive Director. He has been instrumental to the growth and success of the ScanSource business in Brazil, having served as Vice President of Operations since 2019. Roberto brings a wealth of channel experience to this leadership role, having previously worked at Anixter and Poly.

"Paulo brings a depth of knowledge in managing sales channels and business operations, defining and executing market strategies, and building successful teams – all of which will be integral in his role as President," said John Eldh, President, ScanSource, Inc. "Paulo is laser focused on the continued growth of the business and will be an exceptional leader for ScanSource Brazil."

Conde will report to Mike Baur, and Roberto will report to John Eldh.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for partners across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables partners to deliver solutions for their customers to address changing end-user buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world's leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom, and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine's 2022 List of World's Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #773 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

