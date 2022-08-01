Stellex Capital Management Opens Office in Pittsburgh

Building relationships with local business leaders to support southwestern Pennsylvania's economic future

Stellex Capital Management ("Stellex"), a middle market private equity firm, announced today it has opened an office in the U.S. Steel Tower in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Toby Kreidler, Director of Business Development, will oversee the new office, which officially opened today. The Pittsburgh office is the second regional office for Stellex, following the opening of Stellex's Detroit office in August 2020.

Stellex has a history of partnering with local public and private sector stakeholders and groups to invest in businesses that can benefit from the support of additional capital and the Stellex team's expertise in seeking to enhance value through transformational changes. The opening of the Pittsburgh office reinforces Stellex's commitment to catalyzing growth by serving as a reliable partner.

Mr. Kreidler has been ingrained in the Pittsburgh community for the past twenty years. He spent almost half of that time working for the United Steelworkers Union, doing financial analysis and bargaining as well as helping the Union with business restructurings. Subsequently, he worked as a banker, advisor, and investor with numerous manufacturing companies. Mr. Kreidler's unique background, combined with his grassroots southwestern Pennsylvania connectivity, provides him with a differentiated perspective when engaging with companies. He received both his undergraduate degree and MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.

"We are excited about further increasing our regional footprint in Pittsburgh with our new location downtown and having a professional like Toby take the lead in strengthening our relationships in the area to better reach communities," said Michael Stewart, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Stellex. "We look forward to deepening our relationships with local partners and striving to invest in businesses in the region to provide them the opportunity to transform and grow."

Michael Livanos, Managing Director of Stellex, said, "Pittsburgh has been an important place for Stellex since we started the firm. The region combines a rich legacy of traditional manufacturing and service businesses with a growing number of robotics and automation startups. Pittsburgh is unique in that there is a thriving middle market primarily composed of family businesses alongside a number of large corporations. We have been working to create long-term relationships with local business leaders because we see tremendous potential here. Launching an office is a further commitment to building our presence in the region."

Mr. Livanos has been an active member of the Pittsburgh community since attending Carnegie Mellon University, serving for several years as a member of the alumni advisory board of the School of Computer Science. He has been involved as a sponsor of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Association for Corporate Growth ("ACG") and the Heartland Capital Strategies network. He was also named Pittsburgh Dealmaker of the Year in 2022 by Smart Business Magazine. Mr. Livanos added, "We had worked with Toby for several years prior to his joining Stellex so we knew that he would be a great addition to the team. His unique network and skillset have synergized well with our teams in New York, Detroit, and London."

"Stellex will join a region with a strong financial services and investment sector. The firm's choice to locate in downtown Pittsburgh is an important endorsement of the future of the Golden Triangle as a vibrant neighborhood and a hub for international business and investment firms," said Pittsburgh Regional Alliance President, Mark Anthony Thomas. "We look forward to future commitments to financing industrial projects and I believe Stellex's selection of Pittsburgh is a step toward advancing our efforts to ensure southwestern Pennsylvania continues to serve as a hub for manufacturing innovation and development."

About Stellex Capital Management LP

With offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London, Stellex is a private equity firm with over $2.6 billion in AUM. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that have the potential to provide stability, improvement, and growth. Portfolio companies benefit from Stellex's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insight, and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include specialty manufacturing, industrial and business services, aerospace & defense, automotive, government services, transportation, logistics and food. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com

