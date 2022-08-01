Houlihan Lokey Publishes Second Annual Sustainability Report

Houlihan Lokey HLI, the global investment bank, released its second annual Sustainability Report. The report highlights the firm's ongoing commitment to advancing policies, programs, and initiatives that support its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibilities.

"At Houlihan Lokey, we believe it is a strategic advantage to prioritize ESG-related initiatives, and the events of this past year are a testament to this belief. Our bankers were instrumental in transactions that supported businesses with positive social impacts. Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council launched five Houlihan Lokey communities to create opportunities for employees to support each other while sharing their own unique experiences. In addition, our entire firm came together through community involvement and charitable giving to support those in need around the world. These efforts and others demonstrate our commitment to advancing sustainability," said Scott Beiser, CEO of Houlihan Lokey.

The ESG report was developed through the collaboration of a wide network of internal resources and under the direction and leadership of the board and executives. The programs and initiatives contained therein address the most relevant ESG issues prioritized across the firm, including diversity, equity, and inclusion, talent development, client-focused ESG services, and cybersecurity oversight, among others. Highlights in the report include:

The launch of five Houlihan Lokey Communities as part of the diversity, equity, and inclusion program;

The partnership with non-profit organizations to attract and create new opportunities for young professionals;

The expansion of ESG-related services meeting the needs of our clients; and

The commitment to explore opportunities to assess the firm's greenhouse gas emissions.

Houlihan Lokey remains highly committed to making continued progress on these issues and will continue to report on its ESG efforts. To view the report in full, please visit Houlihan Lokey's Investor Relations website.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey HLI is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past seven consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past eight consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

