Ohio Parents Demand School Transparency, New Survey Shows

Parents voice concern over school transparency, child safety ahead of new year

As summer winds down and many families prepare for a new academic year, a vast majority of Ohio parents are concerned about a lack of transparency in the state's public schools.

That's according to a survey by Stride, Inc., a leading provider of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions, which found that nearly 8 in 10 Ohio parents wish they had more insight into what their children are learning and doing at school.

"Parents have a right and a responsibility to understand what their children are getting from their time in school," said Kevin P. Chavous, President of Stride, Inc. "Being a partner in their education can instill confidence, ensure accountability, and empower their child's development."

School transparency has been a topic of fervent debate both nationally and locally. Earlier this year, a bill was proposed in the Ohio House of Representatives that would require teachers in both public and private schools throughout the state to post all teaching materials online for parental review.

Lack of transparency from teachers and school officials is not the only concern causing hesitancy among parents looking to send their children back to school. As gun violence, including school shootings, plague the nation, 43% of Ohio parents said they are specifically concerned about the threat of gun violence at their child's school.

Additionally, with the new COVID-19 variant causing an uptick in cases, reinfections, and hospitalizations across the country, 4 in 10 parents said they would consider enrolling their child in an exclusively virtual learning environment this fall if that was an option. A majority of families (77%) had children who experienced some form of pandemic-related virtual learning over the past two years, but less than half (45%) reported having a negative experience with it.

"Online learning provides a safe, cost-effective alternative to traditional public schooling," said Chavous. "Every child has unique strengths and needs, and online learning gives families the accessibility and students the flexibility to learn at their own pace and in the manner best suited to them."

Prior research has shown that students who attended established online schools fared better during the pandemic than their peers who went to schools forced to go remote.

More than two million students have chosen public school at home with K12, a Stride company. From overall school satisfaction to their thoughts about teachers and curriculum, more than 80% of parents are experiencing positive outcomes with K12-powered schools and curriculum. Students at K12-powered schools can pair a solid academic foundation with engaging enrichment activities, access to career and college prep resources, and hands-on learning experiences. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace or higher education, K12 provides students with the skills they need to get there.

Interviews for this research were conducted online between July 7–13, from a sample of 504 parents/guardians of children in grades K–12 by Stride, Inc. Complete survey results are available at K12.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. LRN, we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people's teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005155/en/