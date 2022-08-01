Calix Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Calix, Inc. CALX today announced that Calix management will participate in the upcoming investor events:
|
Event:
|
Cowen Boulder Communications Infrastructure Summit Panel (in person, Boulder, CO)
|
Date:
|
August 9, 2022
|
Panel Time:
|3:25 p.m. Mountain Time
|
Event:
|
Rosenblatt Securities 2nd Annual Technology Summit (virtual)
|
Date:
|
August 23, 2022
|
Presentation Time:
|
4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|
Event:
|Jefferies Semis, IT Hardware, and Communications Infrastructure Summit (in person, Chicago)
|
Date:
|
August 30, 2022
|
Meeting availability:
|
8:00 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. Central Time
When available, webcasts offered by the host firms will be investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investor-relations.calix.com. Institutional investors interested in participating should contact their representative at these firms, or email Calix investor relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. CALX – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite and grow.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005170/en/
