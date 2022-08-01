Safety Vision Partners with Clark County Schools for Onboard Video Surveillance Support

Safety Vision is proud to announce their partnership with Clark County School District (CCSD) in Las Vegas to deploy unified mobile video surveillance systems on all 2,100 district buses. Together with the CCSD Transportation Department's knowledgeable team, we were able to make their vision to improve reliability, safety and capability across their fleet a reality.
Serving over 300,000 students, CCSD operates the largest district owned bus fleet in the US and takes student safety very seriously. CCSD sought a leader in the mobile surveillance industry for a solution that would enhance driver vision, integrate video recording and reviewing. The most important goal was to increase student safety by providing the driver a bird's eye view from above and around the bus. In addition, the SV Cloud service will ensure the highest level of data security available with our single cloud platform. CCSD and Safety Vision team members also spent time sharing each organizations' vision for the future to ensure we could move forward together successfully. Ultimately, the district selected Safety Vision for our product reliability, solid logistics, post-implementation support and dedication to deliver as a partner they believed was the right fit for CCSD.
Director of Pupil Transportation for Safety Vision, Clint Bryer says that "This project represents the culmination of several years of building a working relationship with the district and we are proud that CCSD is entrusting Safety Vision with their mobile surveillance and onboard technology needs."
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara noted that "Better behavior results when cameras exist, and they play a critical role in the safety plans for our schools and on our buses."
Safety Vision is dedicated to developing surveillance camera systems that help school districts like CCSD protect the lives of students and provide parents peace of mind knowing that their child's safety is our highest priority. We are proud to serve a partner like Clark County that shares this vision and has the commitment to see it through.
Las Vegas local news station ABC13 Action News spotlighted CCSD's 2022-2023 security improvements: https://www.ktnv.com/news/education/ccsd-gives-rundown-of-security-improvements-ahead-of-2022-23-school-year
About Clark County School District
Established in 1956, the Clark County School District (CCSD) is the number one choice for families and students. As the nation's fifth-largest school district, we educate over 300,000 students – offering a variety of nationally recognized programs, including Magnet Schools, Career and Technical Academies, and Advanced Placement programs. CCSD educates 64 percent of the students in Nevada and works closely with community partners and business leaders to educate students to compete in a global economy. Please visit https://www.ccsd.net for more information.
About Safety Vision, LLC
Safety Vision is among the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance products in North America and continually enhances vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision's product offering includes network video recorders, analog and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of AI server and cloud software. Safety Vision is proud to have deployed over a million systems worldwide and generating over $1B in revenue since inception. For more information, please go to www.safetyvision.com or call 800-880-8855.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005459/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.