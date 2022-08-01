PLANOLY Launches the First Comprehensive Video Planner

Social Marketing Platform Delivers New Tool That Simplifies Video Content Creation,

Going From ‘Idea to Post' With Planning and Publishing Video Content From One Place

PLANOLY, the industry-leading social marketing platform, today announced the launch of Video Planner, a new tool that simplifies taking video content from "idea to post," thanks to its ability to plan and publish video content from one place. Developed with the input of leading social media managers, PLANOLY's Video Planner is a simple and elegant productivity tool that anticipates the planning needs of anyone managing a social video strategy.

Short-form video has taken over social media, and content publishers can find it nearly impossible to keep up with the demands of managing across multiple platforms, as well as the nuances of each. Without an established video strategy and at the mercy of algorithm updates, many brands and creators are experiencing a decline in engagement and unsustainable, plateauing growth patterns.

"Too many good ideas have been left behind because there is no centralized tool to house and build upon content from end-to-end," commented Teresa Day, President of PLANOLY. "Social media managers need a more seamless way to plan video content for the social accounts they manage, and with PLANOLY's Video Planner, the process is greatly simplified. Video Planner is a productivity tool that anticipates the planning needs of anyone managing a social video strategy, giving them the ability to execute and to ultimately build their audience."

Tools That Support Social Media Managers and Creators

Trusted by more than 5 million users around the world, PLANOLY enables brands and creators to ideate, schedule and organize social content – from Instagram to Pinterest to TikTok – all in one place. PLANOLY's new Video Planner tool integrates several key elements that support cohesive, holistic video content strategies, including:

Weekly curated audio and video recommendations – to stay current with the latest trends

– to stay current with the latest trends A central repository for content ideas – so they're organized and ready to edit in-platform, preserving original ideas and making it easier to execute

– so they're organized and ready to edit in-platform, preserving original ideas and making it easier to execute A central repository for captions, hashtags and audio – enabling creators to save production time by having everything all in one place

– enabling creators to save production time by having everything all in one place Post-time alerts – so creators can always remember when it is time to capitalize on a trend that can capture audiences

The power and flexibility of PLANOLY are big benefits for content creators who are working to stay organized, effectively manage their content creation workflow and maximize their audience and social ROI across multiple channels and platforms in the age of short-form video.

According to Sydney McDonald, a social media coach and video planner advisor, PLANOLY gives her the tools she needs. "Organization has always been something of a struggle, particularly when trying to create so much content all of the time, and it is way too easy for amazing content ideas to be forgotten," she commented. "But with PLANOLY, I have one specific location for keeping all of my content ideas, and I can also map them out and write the hook, body and closing for each idea. It makes filming time a breeze because I have the format of the video laid out and ready to go. PLANOLY saves time and helps me get my videos published more quickly, which is a huge benefit in today's fast-paced online environment."

PLANOLY is developing further Video Planner enhancements and will be announcing new features each month, including more ways to organize video ideas, collaboration tools for teams and clients and the ability to repurpose content for multiple channels.

About PLANOLY

PLANOLY is the industry-leading social marketing platform trusted by over 5 million users to simplify social media management. PLANOLY helps you ideate, organize and schedule your social content across multiple platforms, all in one place. PLANOLY believes firmly in inclusivity and is thrilled to pave the way for brands, businesses and individuals of all backgrounds to carry out their digital marketing strategies seamlessly. To learn more, visit www.planoly.com or follow @PLANOLY on Instagram and TikTok.

