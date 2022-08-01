CPI Card Group Inc. to Release Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2022

CPI Card Group Inc. PMTS ("CPI Card Group"), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter financial results. Participating on the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Scheirman and Chief Financial Officer Amintore Schenkel.
CPI Card Group's financial results for the second quarter will be released before the markets open on August 8, 2022. The press release and a slide presentation to accompany the earnings conference call will be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: CPI Card Group - Investor Relations (https://investor.cpicardgroup.com).
The conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:
Toll-Free Dial-In Number, U.S. Participants: (833) 927-1758
U.S. (844) 200-6205
U.S. local (646) 904-5544
International Dial-In Number: (929) 526-1599
Conference ID: 182167
Webcast Link: Q2 2022 Webcast
Participants are advised to login for the webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available until August 22, 2022 at:
US dial-in number (Toll Free): (866) 813-9403
Canada: (226) 828-7578
All other locations: 44-204-525-0658
Conference ID: 038358
About CPI Card Group Inc.
CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005131/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.